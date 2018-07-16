Hammond's Holiday Gift Bags Have a Festive New Look

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies and Old Dominion Peanut Company, has launched an all-new look for their popular Holiday Gift Bags. Perfect for gifting, the newly-designed packaging is available just in time for stores to stock up before the high-traffic holiday season.

Hammond's Holiday Gift Bags Hammond's Holiday Gift Bags

Hammond's Holiday Gift Bags are filled with 5 oz. of delicious, nostalgic treats, including Mini Ribbon Candy, Natural Peppermint Puffs, Art Candy, Organic Mint Pillows and Christmas Bear Gummies. With MSRP's ranging from $5.49 to $7.99, these sweet treats are the perfect option for everyone on a customer's gift-giving list.

"Our gift bags are always a retailer favorite during the holiday season," said Andrew Whisler, Hammond's Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "We've maintained a classic feel while adding an edge with a modern look that really shows off the quality of the hand-crafted candies we are known for."

"The new Hammond's Holiday Gift Bag packaging pops off the shelf," added Andrew Schuman, President & CEO. "Consumers won't be able to pass up the eye-catching, bright white and red packages that perfectly showcase the colorful treats inside. Our range of candy styles offers a great gift option for all ages at the holidays."

Hammond's Brands is now shipping Holiday Gift Bags and other festive candies. Stock up before the holiday rush by calling 1-800-CANDY-99 (1-800-226-3999).

About Hammond's



Hammond's Candies began delighting candy lovers with artisan candy canes, beautifully spun ribbon candy, and larger-than-life lollipops when it was founded by the Hammond family in 1920, making it Colorado's favorite handmade confectioner for decades. In 2007, the company became the Hammond's that it is today through its acquisition by current President and CEO Andrew Schuman, growing from a much-loved, local candy company to a leading gourmet sweet provider with national regard (and has doubled the number of employees). Since then, Hammond's has gone on to acquire such companies as McCraw's Candies in 2010 and Old Dominion Peanut Company in 2012 as well as to gain impressive recognitions for their brand packaging and product innovation.

Follow Hammond's Candies on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hammondscandies and on Instagram at http://instagram.com/hammondscandies to stay up to date on their latest releases. More information is also available at www.hammondscandies.com or by calling 1-800-CANDY-99 (1-800-226-3999).

Media Contact:



Kelsey Williams



200427@email4pr.com



Telephone: 424-214-9848

SOURCE Hammond's Brands

Related Links

http://www.hammondscandies.com

