HAMOFA inc Expands Its Industrial Offerings To Service Surged Demands

HAMONT, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAMOFA inc, a multinational industrial engines company , announced they are expanding and scaling their industrial inventory to cater to more customers. The company is expanding its engines and engine parts inventories, with industrial generators, pumps and compressors of numerous brands.

For the past 40 years, HAMOFA has been dedicatedly working towards offering superior quality reconditioning of large industrial diesel engines of different brands. Headquarters based in Hamont, Belgium, and Florida, USA, the global company has a keen focus on the expansion of its services worldwide.

HAMOFA sales directors have declared that the company's product line up expansion is another step towards the ultimate goal of offering all available high-quality industrial engines and equipment. If someone is looking for any kind of diesel engine (new or used), large generators, or industrial pumps, HAMOFA inc is ready to service their needs. HAMOFA inc is in the business of reconditioning industrial engines and engine parts for over 40 years and 2 generations now. HAMOFA has committed to offering the best services with European and American standards. Along with this industrial business, HAMOFA is also offering world-class international logistics services, testing and other metal machining.

About HAMOFA inc

HAMOFA is a global leading industrial engines specialist. HAMOFA offers engine rebuild services, new or used industrial engines, engine parts and heavy equipment. An experienced team of 50+ people serve many clients all over the world, in 7 languages and multinational logistics infrastructure. Based in Hamont. Belgium, the international company has their second full-fledged business hub at Fort-Lauderdale, Florida USA. From there, they serve their North and South American customers adhering to the high-quality European and American standards.

