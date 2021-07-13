hampr, An On-demand Laundry Service, Expands To Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hampr, a free app for wash-and-fold laundry services, is now available in Austin after launching in Louisiana in 2020 and expanding to 14 other cities across six states. The app, a Techstars-backed start-up that recently graduated from Techstars Austin, is live and available on both Android and iOS devices.

Founded by a working mother of two, Laurel Hess, hampr was created with the aim to help simplify users' lives.

"I came home from a business trip and was surrounded by laundry. It was the weekend, and my sons had birthday parties and t-ball opening day. I didn't know how I was going to get it all done," said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. "If we can get groceries and food from favorite restaurants delivered, why can't we do the same with laundry?"

hampr is an on-demand platform where users can schedule wash-and-fold laundry services via the mobile app. The customers' laundry is picked up, washed, folded, and delivered back to them by local "washrs" — an army of stay-at-home parents, retirees, or any individuals interested in earning supplemental income.

"Austin has been on our roadmap since before the Techstars program," said Hess. "We're thrilled to be here and are overwhelmed by the support. As Austin bounces back from the pandemic, and gets back to the office or extracurriculars, our hope is for hampr to come in and 'save the day' one pile of laundry at a time."

To utilize hampr, users purchase a $39 annual membership which includes four special hampr-branded laundry hampers in the first year. The hamprs are designed to hold one load of laundry each, allowing the app to charge a flat-rate of $15 per hampr rather than per-pound which is often the case with most laundry services.

Users have the option to include their own detergent pods in their hamprs, or they can opt for hampr's default detergent, Dropps - a scent-free, dye-free, eco-friendly detergent.

hampr is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Interested washrs can apply at https://www.tryhampr.com/signup .

ABOUT HAMPR

hampr, inc. is a {magical}, innovative mobile application for on-demand laundry services. Since launching in January of 2020 in Lafayette, LA, hampr has already expanded into six states.

