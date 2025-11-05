30-Minute App-Building Competition Proves Coding and Creativity Aren't Reserved for Experts - They're Skills Anyone Can Master

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampshire County AI today announced Vibe-Code Karaoke, a new rapid-prototyping format that democratizes app development and design thinking for learners of all ages. The format strips away lengthy planning cycles and technical jargon, proving that innovation happens fastest when people are given a surprising prompt, a tight deadline, and permission to think creatively.

Hampshire County AI Unveils Vibe-Code Karaoke, Design Thinking and AI Literacy for All Ages

Vibe-Code Karaoke launches publicly at DC Burners Decompression on November 15, 2025 in Washington, DC, where students, educators, parents, and builders of all ages will compete in live 30-minute app sprints, using AI tools on their phones to build functional prototypes based on carefully crafted, multi-layered prompts—then showcase their work to a live audience.

"The barrier to coding has never been about intelligence or talent. It's been about confidence and permission," said Dr. Antonia Allison, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Hampshire County AI. "Vibe-Code Karaoke gives people both. We're showing that anyone—regardless of age or experience—can design, build, and iterate in real time. And more importantly, they discover that creativity isn't solitary. It's collaborative, fun, and absolutely learnable."

How It Works

The format borrows from the karaoke principle: just as karaoke strips away singing preparation and forces spontaneous performance, Vibe-Code Karaoke strips away lengthy development cycles and forces rapid, creative problem-solving.

Teams receive a prompt grounded in a surprising real-world observation (e.g., "Pigeons in DC parks eat pizza crusts faster than breadcrumbs"). From that single prompt, different teams build wildly different apps—one might create a tracking tool, another a game, another a comedic solution. The result: a genuinely surprising showcase where the audience discovers that creativity is infinite, even when constraints are tight.

Core Format:

The Prompt: Grounded observations engineered to inspire multiple interpretations

The Sprint: 30 minutes to build a functional prototype using AI tools

The Showcase: Live demos, audience voting, and celebration of diverse solutions

The Atmosphere: Social, collaborative, inclusive—no coding experience required

Try It Now

Before November 15, anyone can experience Vibe-Code Karaoke firsthand by visiting the custom Vibe-Code Karaoke app at https://poe.com/Vibe_Code_Karaoke . Create a free Poe account in seconds using Google or email, then start building immediately. The app works the same way as the live event—pick a prompt, build a working prototype in 30 minutes, and discover what you're capable of creating. This is the exact same experience participants will have at the launch event, giving interested builders a chance to practice, fall in love with the format, and get ready for November 15.

Why This Matters Across Ages and Education Levels

Traditional coding curricula emphasize syntax and perfection. Vibe-Code Karaoke emphasizes speed, creativity, and design thinking—skills that matter far more in real-world innovation. The format works equally well for elementary students learning basic problem-solving, high schoolers exploring AI capabilities, K-12 educators seeking engaging formats for teaching computational thinking, parents discovering they can build alongside their kids, and anyone curious about what's possible in 30 minutes.

"We wanted to show that the messy, improvisational part of building—the part that actually drives innovation—is something anyone can do right now. You don't need years of preparation. You need a good prompt, a team, and 30 minutes. Everything else is creativity."

Versatility Beyond the Classroom

While rooted in K-12 education principles, Vibe-Code Karaoke's design makes it inherently versatile for all ages. The same format works in corporate team-building events, community centers, online settings, casual social venues, and family gatherings—wherever creative people of any age gather to solve problems quickly and celebrate unconventional thinking.

"We designed this format to be replicable at any scale and for any audience. Any educator, organizer, community leader, or event host can run a Vibe-Code Karaoke event using our customized prompt tool. The format stays the same; the context and participants change. That's what makes it powerful."

Launch Event

The inaugural Vibe-Code Karaoke event takes place during free, family-friendly activity hours from 3pm to 7pm at Behrta in Washington, DC on November 15, 2025, as part of DC Burners Decompression. All ages welcome. The Vibe Code Karaoke Pre-event Participant Toolkit is available at https://www.HampshireCountyAI.org/vibe-code-karaoke .

At 8pm, the venue shifts to an 18+ event with ticketed entry. Tickets for the all-night DC Burners Decompression event are available at https://shotgun.live/en/events/dcburners .

About Hampshire County AI

Hampshire County AI is focused on making AI education and rapid-prototyping accessible to K-12 students and communities worldwide. Through innovative formats like Vibe-Code Karaoke, the organization demonstrates that design thinking, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills aren't reserved for experts—they're skills anyone can develop, at any age, in any setting.

For more information about Vibe-Code Karaoke, hosting an event, or partnership opportunities, visit https://www.hampshirecountyai.org/vibe-code-karaoke or contact [email protected].

Press Contact: Hampshire County AI, 304-377-1677, https://www.hampshirecountyai.org/

SOURCE Hampshire County AI