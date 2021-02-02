Hampton Commercial Brokers North Texas Location for World's Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Chain, Opening March 2021

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haidilao, world-famous hot pot restaurant chain, announced today that it will be ready to open its new Frisco location at the beginning of March 2021. The 7,103 SF restaurant is located at 9244 Prestmont Place inside the new Frisco Oasis Development - east of Preston Road, across from the 99 Ranch Market complex - a shopping center already filled with popular Asian retail and eateries.

Mouth-watering hot pot awaits its customers at Haidilao Frisco, opening March 2021.

Praised for the delicious fare but renowned for customer service, Haidilao extends a high-end dining experience while remaining family-friendly, offering compliments of drinks, snacks, and entertainment for children while guests wait for their tables. Hair ties, lens wipes, and even plastic bags (to keep phones from getting splattered on) are available at the start of the meal. Chinese Face-Changing and Noodle-Pulling shows are featured and sure to delight all ages. Guests conclude meals with full bellies and hearts, but leave the lingering hot pot smells (that tend to stick to clothing and hair) behind - this made possible by Haidilao's special vent design on each table - a custom and costly investment so guests can have the best experience.

"We are thrilled to join the North Texas community and eager to share our hot pot culture with the neighborhood. We can't wait to pamper our guests with service and indulge them with our simmering soups, hand-pulled noodles, and award-winning menu," said Lin Peng, General Manager of Haidilao, Frisco. "Our staff is trained extensively to give our customers the absolute best dining experience. Our meats, seafood, and produce come from the most responsible sources and need to pass the utmost standards on quality, safety, handling, and preparation. Given the current pandemic, additional care and sanitization measurements are being carried out on all levels. The safety of our customers and employees always comes first."

Haidilao Frisco will serve as the mega chain's first Dallas-Fort Worth outlet. "With Dallas-Fort Worth being the fastest-growing metroplex over the last decade, it's no surprise that acclaimed, respected companies and brands of the world continue to arrive and bring their best - contributing to and enhancing the lifestyle and culture of the local communities. We are so excited to welcome Haidilao and its world-class cuisine and service," said developer Cecilia Hampton, CCIM. The 75035 zip code, where Haidilao will be in, has seen a 29.1% population increase since 2010 and is projected to keep booming. Haidilao has two outlets in Houston, Texas, and already has multiple U.S. locations in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, New Jersey, and one coming to Chicago.

Hampton Commercial, part of Hampton International Realty Group with KW Commercial is a top real estate brokerage servicing the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Experts in land sales, purchasing, and development, the bi-lingual, award-winning team boasts decades of experience and over $175 million in transactions. To learn more about Hampton Commercial and leasing opportunities at Frisco Oasis, visit www.hampton-international.com/commercial-services .

Haidilao, Frisco, Texas

Mouth-watering hot pot awaits its customers at Haidilao Frisco, opening March 2021.

