Hampton Groover, MD, Named Chief Medical Officer at Haven

News provided by

Haven Hospice

13 Jul, 2023, 07:34 ET

Hospice and Palliative Care Veteran Joins North Central Florida's Legacy Hospice and Palliative Care Provider

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton Groover, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer of Haven, North Central Florida's legacy mission-driven provider of hospice and palliative care. With a career that includes working in hospice and palliative care—as well as extensive academic experience—Dr. Groover brings years of relevant experience to Haven.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Groover serves as a member of senior leadership and oversees Haven's team of skilled providers across its 18-county service area.

"It is a privilege to welcome such an esteemed professional as our new Chief Medical Officer," noted Haven President and Chief Operating Officer Pauline Taylor, RN, MHA. "His vast array of experience in hospice and palliative care, paired with his passion for academia and leadership, will surely benefit the communities we serve. Our patient care teams and community partners across North Central Florida will enjoy the opportunity to work with Dr. Groover."

Dr. Groover came to Haven from St. Mary's Health Care System, Athens, Ga., where he served as Medical Director of its inpatient palliative medicine program. He has decades of clinical and medical leadership experience in Georgia.

"My mission is to support Haven staff in a way that helps them fulfill Haven's mission: Honoring life by providing comfort, care and compassion to individuals and families we serve," said Dr. Groover. "I look forward to growing real, genuine relationships with not only the Haven team, but also with nursing homes, assisted living communities and medical providers across our service area so we can extend Haven's care to those who need it."

Earlier in his career, Dr. Groover held a variety of medical director positions at PruittHealth Corporation in Norcross, Ga., and worked at Atlanta Medical Center in both physician and leadership capacities.

Dr. Groover received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and did his residency at the Atlanta Medical Center's Internal Medicine Resident Training Program. He majored in biology for his Bachelor of Science at the University of Georgia in Athens. Dr. Groover is certified in hospice and palliative medicine and internal medicine.

About Haven Hospice: Haven Hospice is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. When health becomes a challenge, we will be your haven. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889. Serving advanced illness needs in Florida since 1979 and licensed as a not-for-profit hospice since 1980.

SOURCE Haven Hospice

