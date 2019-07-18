Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Fort Wayne Downtown Now Open

The 136-room hotel is located on West Jefferson Boulevard – immediately adjacent to Parkview Field and the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The property features spacious rooms with direct views of Parkview Field or the downtown skyline and offers travelers value-added amenities with the spirit of Hamptonality.

"Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Fort Wayne Downtown is a great addition to downtown, offering guests convenient access to everything Fort Wayne has to offer, including our two new restaurants," said Kevin Croy, opening general manager. "We're excited to welcome guests with a dose of Midwestern charm, quality accommodations and elevated atmosphere."

Every Hampton by Hilton guest will enjoy the brand's signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free WiFi in every room. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with guest happiness being the number one priority, backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee™. The property features an oversized rooftop fitness center, an outdoor fireplace and patio area, and convenient access to parking via covered breezeway. A meeting space is also available that holds up to 47 people with direct access to the outdoor patio area.

The hotel also features a hard-to-miss exterior design element – a giant-sized baseball that appears to have embedded itself into the side of the seventh floor of the building, strategically placed as if it was a home run hit from Parkview Field. Local artist Tim Parsley completed the realistic painting on the ball. A second piece of public art near the property will be unveiled later today.

"This new downtown hotel will assist us in our continued efforts to attract more tourists and conventions to our community," said Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Mayor. "White Lodging is a tremendous partner, and we appreciate their ongoing commitment to investing in Fort Wayne. This public-private venture will be a great benefit for future guests and our entire city and region. Proactive leadership efforts by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and Capital Improvement Board helped make this significant project possible."

Two New Community-Focused Restaurant Concepts

Conner's Rooftop

Conner's Rooftop is situated on the top floor of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Fort Wayne Downtown. The rooftop will extend the atmosphere of nearby Conner's Kitchen + Bar to skyline heights, complete with cozy indoor/outdoor seating, shareable small plates, fire pits, craft and frozen cocktails, and happy hours that can extend late into the evening.

"Conner's Rooftop is an elevated experience where guests can enjoy a craft cocktail, grab a bite and take in the spectacular view," noted Croy. "The boutique-like atmosphere is unlike anything else in Fort Wayne."

Burger Bar – Opening Monday, July 22

Burger Bar pays homage to the legendary food trucks dotting the Midwest, serving local butcher burgers and handspun milkshakes. Boasting seating for 70 including 18 outdoor seats on West Jefferson Boulevard, the Austin, Texas-born restaurant is ready to satisfy Fort Wayne's cravings. The menu will feature unique and handcrafted Midwestern Angus beef burgers; made-to-order french fries and hand-breaded chicken sandwiches. Rounding out the menu will be keg cocktails, boozy milkshakes and local craft beer. The full menu will also be available for pick-up.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Fort Wayne Downtown is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

