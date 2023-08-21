Hampton Villas Homes by Bridge Tower Now Leasing In Crowley, TX

"Hampton Villas is in a quiet suburban area that's growing really fast," said Molly Beathard, Assistant Property Manager at Hampton Villas. "Our duplexes are uniquely designed with luxury amenities like modern finishes, smart home technology and private backyards that residents will love."

Given the growing popularity of single-family rentals, Hampton Villas is a highly desirable location for families and couples looking to settle down. Single-family rentals provide all the benefits of owning a home without the cost or commitment of taking on a mortgage.

Hampton Villas is conveniently located 20 minutes south of downtown Ft. Worth, 20 minutes from Benbrook Lake, and minutes from downtown Crowley. Residents can enjoy big city thrills, local farmer's markets, charming downtown shops or a weekend at the lake, all within a short driving distance.

Each new-construction home features premium amenities, including spacious fenced backyards, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. The homes are also equipped with smart-home technology including wifi-connected, programmable thermostats and smart locks for residents' added protection and peace of mind. Residents will love the maintenance-free lifestyle that includes professional landscaping, on-site maintenance, pest control and more.

Three and four-bedroom homes are available for lease now. For more information on the community, amenities, and virtual tours or to schedule an appointment, visit www.hamptonvillashomes.com.

About Bridge Tower Properties

Bridge Tower was founded in 2013 to provide high-quality homes and communities for families and individuals. We want to change how people think about leasing by creating exceptional homes and communities that meet the needs of renters today and tomorrow. We are committed to providing services that take all the hassles out of living in a home and help our residents focus on what matters most to them.

Chris McCowan

Bridge Tower Properties

469-963-1982

lease@bridgetowergp.com

SOURCE Bridge Tower Properties

