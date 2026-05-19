HAMPTON WATER WINE ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL ARTIST SERIES, PARTNERING WITH RENOWNED ARTIST MARY BALL ON LIMITED-EDITION ROSÉ BLEND MADE WITH ORGANIC GRAPES

Building on the momentum of its inaugural release with multi-media artist Cey Adams in 2025, the Artist Series spotlights artists whose vision and values align with Hampton Water's ethos. Each partnership explores the intersection of wine, art, and purpose, translating artistic expression into collectible designs while supporting causes meaningful to the artist.

For its latest edition, Artist Mary Ball introduces "Red Roses" – an original painting created for Hampton Water, then reimagined to conceive a label that feels as alive as the wine itself. Here, she applies her signature style known for transforming intricate natural details into evocative larger-than-life realizations. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences, surroundings, and evolving sense of place, Ball brings a distinctive perspective to this organic 2025 vintage.

"I wanted the design to feel bright, light, and expressive," adds Ball. "To capture that carefree, spontaneous energy that Hampton Water embodies. I love the way that the vines and roses come alive on the label, enveloping the brand's signature diver in a new world that's both intriguing and inviting to the viewer."

Crafted from a blend of all organic grapes (70% Grenache Noir, 15% Syrah, and 15% Mourvèdre), this artisanal rosé is aged for six months in French oak, the longest aging process in Hampton Water's portfolio. The result is a rosé with deeper complexity that still delivers on the crisp, lively character for which Hampton Water is known. At 113 calories and with less than one gram of sugar per five-ounce pour, it's effortlessly enjoyable, sip after sip.

"The Artist Series is about creating something people can connect with and enjoy," says Hampton Water Co-Founder Jesse Bongiovi. "This release is especially exciting because it brings together incredible artistry with our beautiful organic wine blend. Mary's work feels fresh, optimistic, and full of life, exactly what we want this series to represent."

As part of Hampton Water's ongoing commitment to giving back, a portion of proceeds from this Artist Series release will support The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that has protected more than 9 million acres of America's most vital landscapes. The organization's mission deeply resonates with Ball, whose work is often inspired by nature.

"I truly admire the work that The Conservation Fund does, both on a national scale and at a local level in Louisiana, New York, Alabama and more," says Ball. "Nature is often at the center of my art, and they work tirelessly to preserve natural ecosystems and create green spaces in urban and rural communities. In thinking about how I wanted to give back through this project, partnering with The Conservation Fund was an easy and meaningful decision."

The Hampton Water Artist Series with Mary Ball retails for an SRP of $29.99 per 750mL bottle and will be rolling out nationally this summer at your local wine store or favorite online retailer; go to HamptonWaterWine.com to find yours. Quantities are limited. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Hampton Water

Jesse and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, shared a vision to disrupt the wine category with a brand that is unlike all others. The father-son duo created the Hampton Water Wine brand concept, bringing on famed French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand. Launching in 2018 with Hampton Water Rosé, the brand quickly rose above the ranks to be more than just another celebrity brand. It is a family business that has earned five years of 90-point ratings from Wine Enthusiast, and 4 years of 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator, and was recognized as an Impact Hot Prospect brand three years in a row. Now boasting an engaged social media community of over 650,000 followers, Hampton Water continues to lead with a modern, digital-first approach in an otherwise traditional category. Building on the momentum of its flagship rosé, the brand expanded into sparkling with the launch of Hampton Water Bubbly in 2024, now over a year into the market and gaining strong traction. With a growing portfolio, loyal fanbase, and consistent double-digit volume growth year over year, Hampton Water is not just participating in the category, it's redefining it.

More information on the company can be found at www.hamptonwaterwine.com, www.facebook.com/hamptonwater, TikTok: @HamptonWater, Instagram: @HamptonWater, and X: @HamptonWater. Sip responsibly.

About Mary Ball

Mary Ball received her BFA from the University of Georgia in 2016 and her MFA in Painting from the New York Academy of Art in 2018. After several formative years living and working in both New York and New Orleans, where her practice was shaped by the energy of each city, she has now settled with her family in Birmingham, Alabama. There, she continues to develop her studio practice, creating work informed by her experiences, surroundings, and evolving sense of place. Her paintings often explore themes of nature and are rich in color, texture, and movement. Guided by an intuitive process, she begins each work without a fixed plan, allowing imagery and form to emerge organically, resulting in compositions that feel both spontaneous and deeply resonant. Learn more at www.MaryBallArt.com and @MaryBall_.

About The Conservation Fund

The Conservation Fund protects the land that sustains us all. We are in the business of conservation, creating innovative solutions that drive nature-based action in all 50 states for climate protection, vibrant communities and sustainable economies. We apply effective strategies, efficient financing approaches, and enduring government, community and private partnerships to protect millions of acres of America's natural land, cultural sites, recreation areas and working forests and farms. To learn more, visit www.conservationfund.org.

SOURCE Hampton Water