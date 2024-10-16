HAMPTON WATER WINE EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING PORTFOLIO WITH RELEASE OF A SPARKLING ROSÉ: HAMPTON WATER BUBBLY

The Beloved Rosé Brand, By Jon Bon Jovi, Jesse Bongiovi, and Gérard Bertrand, Takes on the Sparkling Wine Category for Everyday Moments, Celebrations, and Any Occasion in Between

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton Water, the premium rosé brand created by award-winning music icon Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi, and acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, is bringing more excitement to wine lovers with the launch of Hampton Water Bubbly, a sparkling rosé from the South of France – the original home of sparkling wine. Infusing its signature blend of Hamptons lifestyle and French winemaking tradition with a playful pop of bubbles, Hampton Water Bubbly celebrates everyday moments with a new and different sparkling rosé experience.

Hampton Water Hampton Water

"We're thrilled to introduce Hampton Water Bubbly," says Co-Founder Jon Bon Jovi. "Sparkling wine has long been reserved only for special occasions, but Hampton Water Bubbly is here to change that. Ever since consumers caught on to our still rosé, we've been asked about releasing a sparkling version. We believe that rosé should be fun and easy to enjoy and we're bringing that same sentiment as we enter the sparkling rosé category, by introducing a wine that's less about exclusivity, and more about enjoyment. I look forward to sharing this incredible new blend with friends and family for many years to come."

This new offering brings the same commitment to quality that made the original rosé a standout. A lively and fresh wine, Hampton Water Bubbly contains less than half the sugar of leading sparkling wine brands and features Grenache, a non-traditional but key component of the Hampton Water blend.

"When creating Hampton Water Bubbly, it was very important to me to keep the Grenache Noir grape included in the blend, which allows our signature South of France style to shine through," says Lead Winemaker Gérard Bertrand. "This new addition to our portfolio delivers the quality and craftsmanship you expect from Hampton Water, while bringing a vibrant expression to the world of sparkling wines. We can't wait for wine lovers to experience the lively spirit of Hampton Water Bubbly in every sip."

The idea to expand into the sparkling category emerged from a desire to make the ordinary extraordinary. "With our still rosé up 28% in the last 12 months[1] — double-digits ahead of the Premium Rosé category — we wanted to expand on this growth and give consumers what they were asking for," says Co-Founder Jesse Bongiovi. "We saw a real opportunity to shake up the sparkling category with a laid-back, never-fussy wine. With Hampton Water Bubbly, we're removing the intimidation factor around sparkling wine with the belief that it doesn't have to be reserved for those rare moments; it can be enjoyed every day, on any occasion. Even if that occasion is just toasting to the start of a new week!"

With a blend of 47% Pinot Noir, 30% Grenache and 23% Chardonnay, and less than 5 grams of sugar per liter, this sparkling rosé brings a refined yet approachable option to the growing bubbly category. Hampton Water Bubbly enchants with its pale pink color and complex nose of red fruit, citrus and floral aromas. On the palate, it's crisp, well-balanced, and intense, with fine, persistent bubbles, giving a beautiful harmony of character, depth and roundness. Its freshness, delicacy, and balance make it ideal as an aperitif, for the end of the night, and for every moment in between.

The bottle itself reflects Hampton Water's playful personality, featuring the brand's iconic diver on the cap, "surprise & delight" messages on the flipside of the muselet cage, nods to the Hamptons and South of France, as well as the citrus and strawberry tasting notes with the signature strawberry punt.

Hampton Water Bubbly is $29.99 SRP per 750mL bottle and is available for purchase at your local wine store or favorite online retailer; go to HamptonWaterWine.com to find yours. Whether toasting to family, friends or just the little moments, Hampton Water Bubbly is here to make any occasion feel special. Pop a bottle and please enjoy responsibly.

About Hampton Water

Jesse and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, shared a vision to disrupt the wine category with a brand that is unlike all others. The father-son duo created the Hampton Water Wine brand concept, bringing on famed French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand. Launching in 2018 with Hampton Water Rosé, the brand quickly rose above the ranks to be more than just another celebrity brand. It is a family business that has earned four years of 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator, 91 points from Wine Enthusiast and Decanter, and was recognized as an Impact Hot Prospect brand two years in a row. With an incredibly engaged social media presence of nearly 600,000 followers, Hampton Water is making waves by taking a modern digital approach in an often-traditional category. Seeing such success with the still rosé, Hampton Water is proud to be expanding their brand portfolio with a sparkling rosé in 2024: Hampton Water Bubbly. The brand is creating loyal brand advocates, surpassing their category, and delivering double-digit volume growth year over year.

More information on the company can be found at www.hamptonwaterwine.com , www.facebook.com/hamptonwater , TikTok: @HamptonWater , Instagram: @HamptonWater , and X: @HamptonWater . Sip responsibly.

1 Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, 52wks ending 8/24/24, $ Vol % Growth, Rosé $16+

SOURCE Hampton Water