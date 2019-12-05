Hamptons Real Estate Firms' Listings Site, HamptonsRE.com, Goes Live. The #1 Destination For Hamptons Real Estate.

Commissioned by the HREA—currently composed of The Corcoran Group, Saunders & Associates, Sotheby's International Real Estate Inc., Brown Harris Stevens, and Halstead—from master website designer Michael Gabriel, of Gabriel Technology Solutions, the user-friendly site displays property listings from the different firms, offers potential buyers and renters robust property data, and provides superior functionality.

"We are so proud of the new HamptonsRE.com website," said Robert Nelson, HREA President and Executive Managing Director for Brown Harris Stevens in the Hamptons. "Through our close collaboration with owners and managers, we developed an easy-to-use product that enables residential firms in the Hamptons to showcase their listings in the same place, offering prospective homebuyers and seasonal renters a wider selection of properties in the region. This is a win-win for consumers and brokerages alike. We welcome other Hamptons brokerage firms to join the portal and add their listings to the website"

The website features easy mapping displays and a carousel of highlighted property videos from each subscribing firm on the homepage. Simple importing of listings from a variety of differing listing systems is a specialty of Gabriel Technology Solutions, that has also created websites for The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Learn more and visit the new website today at HamptonsRE.com.

Contact:

Robert Nelson

Info@HamptonsRE.com

631-566-2953

And

Theresa Quigley

631-786-6598

SOURCE Hamptons Real Estate Association

