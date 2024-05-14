Hamra Enterprises Creates Director of Giving Position to Oversee Expanding Employee Assistance and Philanthropic Programs

Record levels of employee contributions and corporate giving warrant new leadership role to manage aggressive effort to give back to communities, says company CEO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees of Hamra Enterprises, a Springfield, Mo.-based family-owned owner/operator of nearly 200 restaurants nationwide, have stepped up and set records for team member giving, leading the company to establish the position of Director of Giving to focus on philanthropic assistance to communities and employees. Rachael Sellhorn of Collierville, Tenn., has been named as Hamra Enterprises' first Director of Giving, and joins the company's management as part of the administrative team.

Mike Hamra, CEO of Hamra Enterprises, said a senior-level employee dedicated to overseeing the company's giving programs is a natural progression from a philosophy established when the company was founded nearly a half-century ago.

"Our company proudly embraces a commitment to our team members, as well as the communities we serve, and I am overwhelmed by the support from our employees to this philosophy," Hamra said. "By naming a Director of Giving dedicated solely to these efforts, Hamra Enterprises will be better positioned to give back to the individuals, families, and communities who have contributed significantly to our success."

Selhourn started her career with Panera Bread 13 years ago as Director of Catering. Since becoming part of Hamra Enterprises, she has worked within the company as a volunteer supporting Hamra Enterprises' employee emergency assistance program, the HERO (Hamra Employees Reaching Out) Fund. Given her leadership and commitment to people, she will now oversee the fund's administration, as well as all of the company's philanthropic efforts.

"This exciting new role shows our company's deep commitment to giving back," Sellhorn said. "I always hoped I could find a way to combine working in the hospitality industry with my passion for philanthropy, but had no idea how to make that happen. Working for Hamra has opened up that possibility for me."

The HERO Fund was created as an emergency relief fund serving employees of all Hamra Enterprises entities, and serves team members in the 11 states Hamra operates. This year marks an all-time high for team member participation, with 66% contributing companywide. With Hamra's company match, this represents more than $22,000 every two weeks (more than $617,000 a year) available to assist Hamra team members in times of need, and more, such as help with funeral expenses, emergency housing, or a first-time home purchase. A new grant has been introduced to assist in the adoption of a child, with additional expansions coming later this year. In 2023 the HERO Fund dispersed 173 emergency grants and 163 tuition reimbursement grants, and this year expects to support more than 200 team members going back to school.

As the Director of Giving, Sellhorn will also manage the company's support for non-profit organizations that focus on children's health. In recent years Hamra Enterprises has donated more than $5.8 million to organizations on the community, regional, and national levels, including Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Make-A-Wish Illinois, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Hamra Enterprises owns and operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Panera Bread, Noodles and Company, and Caribou Coffee brands in Missouri and Illinois, and throughout New England and the Deep South.

About Hamra Enterprises

Hamra Enterprises is a dynamic organization owned and founded in 1975 by the Hamra family with its headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, and includes four restaurant brands with more than 7,400 employees in 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Tennessee. Hamra Enterprises is committed to providing the highest quality products and services within the hospitality industry, creating exceptional experiences for people and communities by engaging each of its restaurant neighborhoods through community service, fundraising, and other philanthropic partnerships. For more information, visit hamraenterprises.com .

