Hamzeh Mystique Films Announces the Filming Commencement of HELLO BEAUTIFUL

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamzeh Mystique Films is proud to begin production of Hello Beautiful, a feature-length drama starring TRICIA HELFER (Lucifer), TAREK BISHARA (Freud's Last Session), and SUSAN SHALOUB LARKEN (Stranger Things); and Executive Producer Christine Handy (Walk Beside Me), Writer/Director Ziad H. Hamzeh (Take My Breath), and Producer Michael Espinosa (Then Came You).

Based on the bestseller Walk Beside Me by Christine Handy, the story exposes "Willow's" (Helfer's) terrifying fall from picture-perfect celebrity to unimaginable despair. As the stunning model balances her high-profile career with her life as a wife and mother, her husband "Khalil" (Bishara) and their daughter make demands that threaten her sense of self-worth. When "Willow" is diagnosed with breast cancer her life falls apart. Convinced that no one will stand by her, she prepares to end her life.

Hello Beautiful is a remarkable tale of love interrupted by the traumas of breast cancer. "Willow's" experiences test every relationship in her life; her marriage, her friendships, and even her role with her children. "Willow's" story evokes the ugly layers of fear, pain, and loneliness that plague her as she fights for her life, ultimately propelling "Willow" to discover her inner warrior as she harnesses the courage and strength to go on for those she loves.

