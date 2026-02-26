Han Edu Tech Launches K-Test Content Platform "MetaKorea," Announces Global Expansion of Exam and Education Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Han Edu Tech Co., Ltd. (CEO Han Il-hwan) has officially launched its global service platform, MetaKorea, on the Google and Apple app stores following the successful completion of beta testing aimed at global optimization. The platform is designed to expand access to Korean language learning and K-test content, including TOPIK, EPS, and OK-TEST.

According to a company representative, "MetaKorea is an app platform where users can access a wide range of resources, including Korean language mock exams, K-content videos, online classrooms, community features, and Korea-related news translated into multiple languages. Our top priority moving forward is to operate community, testing, and educational services through the platform. We are currently offering online classrooms for overseas learners studying Korean and are preparing one-on-one Korean language matching classes in collaboration with partner universities in Korea." The representative added that, as a platform built on global K-content, MetaKorea plans to provide a variety of events in addition to testing and education services. On the content side, the platform delivers Korean news and updates through customized card-news formats and organizes topic-based content into categories so users can easily access information based on their goals. Separate tabs for study abroad, exams, and employment will also be introduced to enhance personalized content delivery.

Notably, Han Edu Tech holds exclusive domestic and international service rights for the OK-TEST Occupational Korean Proficiency Test, the only Korean-language exam to have received official national certification approval in China. Leveraging its proprietary technology, the company has also been selected as the lead organization for government-funded R&D projects, demonstrating continued leadership in the edutech sector.

CEO Han Il-hwan stated, "In MetaKorea's launch year, we plan to recruit additional online marketing specialists and content creators from the United States and Vietnam. To support recruitment for MetaKorea's marketing team, we participated in the 2025 Global Talent Fair, where we met international students from the U.S., Europe, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, India, and South America. Their Korean proficiency was outstanding, and we were once again impressed by the caliber of global talent." He added, "As global demand for the Korean language and culture surges alongside the worldwide success of K-content, expectations for the advancement of global talent are also rising. At this important moment, we hope MetaKorea will play a meaningful role as a platform supporting that growth."

For more information, please visit the official website: http://www.oktest.org

