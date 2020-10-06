Hanabusa IVF Partnered With Genesis Athens Clinic to Offer a Safe and Proven Ovarian Rejuvenation Therapy

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovarian Rejuvenation is a technology that reactivates Ovarian Function through Autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma Intraovarian Infusion, and it is a breakthrough approach, showcasing promising results. Many centers offer this therapy by using various dubious protocols. Whereas Hanabusa IVF partnered with the leading pioneers of Ovarian Rejuvenation, Dr. Pantos, and Dr. Sfakianoudis, from the Centre for Human Reproduction, Genesis Athens Clinic, to offer a safe and proven Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) protocol. Their group demonstrated reactivation of the ovarian function through the statistically significant improvement of the hormonal profile (AMH, FSH) and antral follicle count (AFC), and restoration of menses in many Perimenopausal and Menopausal patients. They also reported live births in many of these patients.

Hanabusa IVF located in, San Diego, CA now offering Ovarian Rejuvenation.

Hanabusa IVF strives to offer unmatched treatment options for women suffering from Premature Ovarian Failure (POF), Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI), and women with a low ovarian reserve (low AMH levels) a chance to build their family. "I was thrilled to learn this novel therapy from the best doctors in the field," says Dr. Diana LeBlanc. "It's exciting to expand and offer alternative treatment options such as ovarian rejuvenation to our patients in Southern California." The doctors at Hanabusa know that one size doesn't fit all and are constantly growing in the ever-changing field of IVF. "The most exciting aspect of what we do is finding a window of opportunity when someone else tells a patient they can't conceive and won't even treat them," says Dr. Lyndon Chang. "We exist to attempt to make the supposedly impossible, possible."

Hanabusa IVF's ovarian rejuvenation with PRP is a method that involves four easy steps. A blood sample is taken from the forearm, and then the blood is centrifuged for platelet separation. Next, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is created, and lastly, PRP is re-injected back into the ovary. Pregnancy may be achievable for women experiencing premature or naturally occurring menopause, or at an advanced reproductive age.

Hanabusa IVF is an extraordinary IVF operation where they take only a few patients at a time and provide each with excellent service on every level. It provides patients with a personalized treatment plan, prioritizing quality, comfort, and success. For over a decade, they have pioneered minimal stimulation approaches, combing gentle procedures, and state-of-the-art technology, which makes them the number one specialist in Minimal Stimulation IVF (Mini IVF). For more information: www.hanabusaivf.com.

Media Contact:

Shelby Leichman

Phone: (858) 480-5400

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ovarian-rejuvenation-at-hanabusa.jpg

Ovarian Rejuvenation at Hanabusa IVF

Hanabusa IVF located in, San Diego, CA now offering Ovarian Rejuvenation.

SOURCE Hanabusa IVF

Related Links

http://www.hanabusaivf.com

