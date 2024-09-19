HanaByte Achieves Official Recognition as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanaByte is proud to announce its official recognition by The Cyber AB as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This accreditation highlights HanaByte's capability to consult and prepare defense contractors for CMMC implementation and assessment.

As cybersecurity advocates, HanaByte is committed to continuing its role of empowering and assisting organizations in achieving their CMMC compliance goals. They provide advisory services within the defense supply chain, guiding Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) through the complex journey of achieving and maintaining CMMC compliance.

To earn this recognition, HanaByte underwent a thorough review to prove its capability to deliver exceptional advisory services. This involved demonstrating compliance with The Cyber AB's standards and showcasing the expertise of its Registered Practitioners in CMMC frameworks, tools, and assessment scoping. Positioned to deliver its services fully remotely, HanaByte offers clients flexibility and convenience while ensuring comprehensive support.

"The value of being accepted as a CMMC RPO demonstrates that we are ready and can deliver world-class services to customers in the Defense Industrial Base and those interfacing with the DoD to ensure they are compliant," said Eric Evans, founder and Chief Technology Officer of HanaByte.

With this accreditation, HanaByte is more committed than ever to helping organizations achieve their CMMC compliance goals and strengthen cybersecurity resilience within the defense sector. For more information on HanaByte's and their offerings, visit their website or contact them at [email protected].

About HanaByte

HanaByte is a cybersecurity consultancy offering comprehensive services such as cloud security, security engineering, and compliance advisory services. We are your best friend in cybersecurity, delivering a people-first, white-glove approach. Our team of trusted advisors work side by side with your team, ensuring alignment with project vision and direction at every step of the way. Built on engineering and consulting backgrounds, and founded with DevSecOps in mind, we excel in helping organizations achieve compliance and security goals. Visit our website at www.hanabyte.com to learn more.

