HanaByte Joins Cloud Security Alliance as a Trusted Cloud Consultant

Company's focus on compliance acceleration helps clients reach cloud security goals faster

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanaByte, a cybersecurity consultancy recognized for its people-first approach, is proud to announce that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) as a Trusted Cloud Consultant. The CSA is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

As a Trusted Cloud Consultant, HanaByte brings extensive expertise in cloud security, offering state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the specific needs of organizations at any stage of their cloud journey. Whether fortifying your current security posture or executing a seamless cloud migration, HanaByte is committed to delivering comprehensive strategies at the intersection of security, compliance, infrastructure, and application engineering.

Their membership in the CSA enables HanaByte to expand its reach and further contribute to the global effort to overcome cloud security challenges, helping organizations safeguard their digital assets with confidence.

"We are excited to be recognized as a CSA Trusted Cloud Consultant," said Eric Evans, Chief Technology Officer of HanaByte. "This highlights our commitment to deep cloud security expertise and consultative experience in helping organizations of all sizes achieve their cloud security results. We will continue to adhere to CSA's published guidelines and prescriptive guidance as we deliver world-class services for our clients."

"HanaByte's achievement in being named a CSA Trusted Cloud Consultant is a testament to their position as a leading cloud security consultancy and their commitment to helping clients reach their goals faster. We look forward to working with them and furthering our mutual objective of a more secure cloud," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of CSA.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About HANABYTE

HanaByte is a cybersecurity consultancy offering comprehensive services such as cloud security, security engineering, advisory services, and more. We are your best friend in cybersecurity, delivering a people-first, white-glove approach. Our team of trusted advisors work side by side with your team, ensuring alignment with project vision and direction at every step of the way. Built on engineering and consulting backgrounds, and founded with DevSecOps in mind, we excel in helping organizations achieve compliance and security goals. Visit our website at www.hanabyte.com to learn more.

