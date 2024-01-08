HanaByte joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

‍Cybersecurity consultancy provides its deep cloud expertise with Google Cloud to help businesses achieve their security and automation goals.

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanaByte, a cloud security consultancy specializing in automation, announced that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Service Partner giving Google Cloud customers the ability to secure their cloud systems using approaches that reduces friction for innovation.

As a Google Cloud partner, HanaByte offers customers services to manage risks that are in their cloud environments. Key services include:

HanaByte provides its deep cloud expertise with Google Cloud to help businesses achieve security and automation goals. Post this

Cloud Advisory & Strategy

Security & Compliance Assessments

Cloud Migrations & Modernization

DevOps & Security Engineering

Application & API Security

Artificial Intelligence, GenAI, & Data Security

"HanaByte is thrilled to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. As a Google Cloud partner, we can offer our customers state of the art services, delivered by our quality consultants," said Eric Evans, Founder & Chief Technology Officer. "We have worked hard to get to this point, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

HanaByte works with organizations of all sizes to easily meet stringent compliance requirements. Compliance frameworks that HanaByte has expertise in includes: SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST, FISMA, ISO 27k, CMMC, and FedRAMP. HanaByte operates in both the commercial and public sectors, and specializes in working with small and medium sized businesses (SMBs).

Find HanaByte in the Google Cloud Partner Directory as a trusted Google Cloud partner.

About HanaByte

HanaByte is a security consultancy offering a variety of services in the cloud from protection to detection. HanaByte was founded by DevSecOps practitioners to bring an automated-centric approach to implementing security controls and achieving compliance. Eric Evans is the founder of HanaByte, who is a Google Cloud Champion Innovator and Google Cloud Hybrid Fellow.

SOURCE HanaByte LLC