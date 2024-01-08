HanaByte joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

News provided by

HanaByte LLC

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

‍Cybersecurity consultancy provides its deep cloud expertise with Google Cloud to help businesses achieve their security and automation goals.

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanaByte, a cloud security consultancy specializing in automation, announced that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Service Partner giving Google Cloud customers the ability to secure their cloud systems using approaches that reduces friction for innovation.

As a Google Cloud partner, HanaByte offers customers services to manage risks that are in their cloud environments. Key services include:

Continue Reading

  • Cloud Advisory & Strategy
  • Security & Compliance Assessments
  • Cloud Migrations & Modernization
  • DevOps & Security Engineering
  • Application & API Security
  • Artificial Intelligence, GenAI, & Data Security

"HanaByte is thrilled to join the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. As a Google Cloud partner, we can offer our customers state of the art services, delivered by our quality consultants," said Eric Evans, Founder & Chief Technology Officer. "We have worked hard to get to this point, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

HanaByte works with organizations of all sizes to easily meet stringent compliance requirements. Compliance frameworks that HanaByte has expertise in includes: SOC 2, PCI DSS, NIST, FISMA, ISO 27k, CMMC, and FedRAMP. HanaByte operates in both the commercial and public sectors, and specializes in working with small and medium sized businesses (SMBs).

Find HanaByte in the Google Cloud Partner Directory as a trusted Google Cloud partner.

About HanaByte

HanaByte is a security consultancy offering a variety of services in the cloud from protection to detection. HanaByte was founded by DevSecOps practitioners to bring an automated-centric approach to implementing security controls and achieving compliance. Eric Evans is the founder of HanaByte, who is a Google Cloud Champion Innovator and Google Cloud Hybrid Fellow.

SOURCE HanaByte LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.