Hance's Uptown Collision Center Opens New Plano Location to Serve Collin County Customers

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hance's Uptown Collision Center announced it has opened a new Plano location to better serve its Collin County customers. The shop is located at 1201 E Plano Parkway and can be reached at 214-225-8705. This location is in addition to its original Dallas shop at 4829 McKinney Ave., which has been serving the area since 1955.

Owner Rob Mays purchased this Dallas auto repair landmark with his family back in 1995, 40 years after it originally opened its doors. After 25 years at that location in Uptown Dallas, the company is expanding to a second large facility that will handle work overflow from McKinney Avenue and serve the growing Plano area.

"We are excited to open our new location to serve the residents of Collins County more efficiently and conveniently," says Mays. "Helping customers is our passion, and our family looks forward to serving yours throughout the coming years."

Plano was chosen for its convenient access to the suburbs surrounding Dallas. Located 20 miles from downtown Dallas, Plano serves as a hub of auto repair for those who can't readily make it into the big city for auto repair services.

Communities in Collin County will benefit from this satellite shop, such as McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Parker, Little Elm, Wylie, The Colony and many more. As well as continue to serve the Dallas County communities of Downtown, Uptown, the Park Cities Lakewood, Garland, Richardson, Farmers Branch and Carrollton to name a few.

About Hance's Uptown Collision Center

Hance's specializes in auto body repair, collision repair, insurance claims, paintless dent repair and concierge service throughout Dallas and Plano, TX. Boasting more than 65 years of experience, Hance's Uptown Collision Center is the area's go-to insurance-based auto body repair and collision repair with a focus on customer service.

Services Include

Auto body repair: Hance's helps you get the monetary compensation you need to get your car repaired in a correct, timely manner after experiencing an accident. As an I-Car and ASE certified garage, our trained technicians can get your car back on the road quickly.

Collision repair: If you have been in a collision, resulting in damage to the body of your car, bring it to Hance's for a 7-step collision repair process. Hance's works with your insurance company to return your car to its pre-loss condition, even setting you up with a rental while you wait.

Paintless dent repair: If your motor vehicle has experienced hail damage from a storm event, Hance's can restore it thanks to solutions in paintless dent repair technology. We provide in-house PDR - Paintless Dent Repair - staffing and can manage all aspects of claims processing when a storm event impacts the Metroplex. PDR is a faster, less invasive form of dent repair, one that doesn't affect the factory's paint job.

