HanchorBio Accelerates Global Clinical Footprint with Multiple Oral and Poster Presentations in Q1 2026

Sustained execution and high-impact data across HanchorBio's next-generation immuno-oncology portfolio to be featured at ASCO-GI, AACR-IO, ESMO-TAT, ICNHO, and WOC

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformative immunotherapies, today announced a robust schedule of scientific presentations at major international oncology congresses throughout Q1 2026. The selection of multiple abstracts, including four high-profile oral presentations, underscores the clinical maturity and global scientific recognition of HanchorBio's proprietary pipeline.

The upcoming presentations will feature clinical data from the Company's lead programs, including the HCB101-101 Phase 1 monotherapy (NCT05892718) and the HCB101-201 Phase 1b/2a combination (NCT06771622) studies, as well as the HCB301-101 Phase 1 monotherapy (NCT06487624) study, highlighting the therapeutic potential of its CD47-SIRPα innate immune backbone and multi-functional biologics:

HCB101: A highly engineered SIRPα–IgG4 Fc-fusion protein designed to maximize phagocytosis while minimizing hematologic toxicities.

A highly engineered SIRPα–IgG4 Fc-fusion protein designed to maximize phagocytosis while minimizing hematologic toxicities. HCB301: A first-in-class multi-specific candidate targeting the CD47/SIRPα, PD-1/PD-L1, and TGFb pathways to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME).

"The concentration of oral and poster presentations at premier global forums like AACR-IO and ESMO-TAT reflects the significant momentum of our clinical programs," said Alvin Luk, PhD, MBA, CCRA, President & Chief Medical Officer (Group) and CEO (U.S.A.) of HanchorBio. "By presenting data on both HCB101 and HCB301, we are demonstrating our ability to execute our complex, multi-center trials and our commitment to delivering next-generation innate immune checkpoint therapies to patients globally."

Q1 2026 Global Scientific Calendar

Following the successful presentation of the high objective response rate with HCB101 combination in second-line gastric cancer from the HCB101-201 Phase 1b/2a combination study at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in January, HanchorBio continues its aggressive clinical disclosure schedule with the following upcoming presentations:

Status Conference Location Date Presentation Completed ASCO GI Cancers Symposium San Francisco, USA Jan 08-10 1 Poster Upcoming AACR Immuno-Oncology Los Angeles, USA Feb 18-21 2 Posters Upcoming Asia-Pacific GI Cancer Congress Okinawa, Japan Mar 05-06 1 Poster Upcoming ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Paris, France Mar 16-18 2 Orals, 1 Poster Upcoming ESMO Head and Neck Congress Seville, Spain Mar 19-21 1 Oral Upcoming World Oncology Congress Paris, France Mar 23-25 1 Oral

About HCB101: A Next-Generation SIRPα Fc-Fusion Protein

HCB101 is a rationally engineered SIRPα–IgG4 Fc fusion protein developed on HanchorBio's FBDB™ platform to selectively block the CD47–SIRPα innate immune checkpoint while minimizing hematologic toxicity. Unlike earlier anti-CD47 approaches, HCB101 is designed to preserve macrophage-mediated antitumor activity while reducing binding to red blood cells, a limitation that historically constrained the clinical utility of CD47-directed therapies.

HCB101 was engineered using AI-assisted structural modeling to achieve differentiated binding to CD47 on cancer cells while maintaining low affinity for CD47 on red blood cells. Its safety profile, receptor occupancy characteristics, and pharmacologic properties are designed to support integration with established oncology regimens without disrupting standard dosing, safety expectations, or clinical workflows. Across ongoing clinical and translational evaluation, HCB101 has demonstrated consistent target engagement and early antitumor activity as both monotherapy and in combination settings, including tumor types historically considered challenging for CD47-directed therapies.

Together, these attributes position HCB101 as a differentiated innate immune checkpoint backbone with broad potential for a wide variety of combination strategies across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

About HCB301: A Tri-Specific Checkpoint Immunotherapy

HCB301 is HanchorBio's next-generation immunotherapy designed to integrate three synergistic mechanisms into a single molecule: CD47-SIRPα blockade to activate myeloid phagocytosis, PD-1 inhibition to restore exhausted T cells, and TGF-b pathway suppression to counteract immune evasion. Developed using the proprietary FBDB™ platform, HCB301 represents a next-generation approach to multi-checkpoint immunotherapy. Preclinical studies demonstrated enhanced immune activation and potent antitumor activity, and the results were presented at the SITC 2025.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (7827.TPEx) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record in biologics discovery and global development, aiming to reshape the landscape of cancer therapies. HanchorBio's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the design of multi-functional biologics with diverse targeting modalities, aiming to activate both innate and adaptive immune pathways to overcome the current challenges of anti-PD1/L1 immunotherapies. The FBDB™ platform has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models. HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of innovative biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through differentiated molecular configurations in R&D and scalable CMC strategies. For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com

