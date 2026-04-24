HanchorBio Selects Bloomberg to Strengthen its Strategic Intelligence Across Drug Development and Global Biopharma

Expanding HanchorBio's data-enabled approach from molecule design to portfolio and market insight

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for immuno-oncology and immune-related diseases, today announced it has selected Bloomberg to support strategic decision-making across portfolio planning, pipeline development, competitive monitoring, business development, and capital markets activities.

Through access to Bloomberg's data and research content, including Bloomberg Intelligence's Disease dashboard via the Bloomberg Terminal, HanchorBio gains valuable insights into science, strategy and markets, supporting its understanding of biopharma innovation, competitive landscapes, partnerships, and global biotech trends across public and private companies.

For HanchorBio, the use of intelligence in drug development did not begin with market analysis. It began in molecule design.

In developing HCB101, HanchorBio applied AI-guided structural engineering, using AlphaFold-informed analyses, to inform the design of its SIRPα–IgG4 Fc fusion protein. The program combined structure-informed design with a 178-million-variant SIRPα phage-display library and iterative screening to eliminate variants that bind normal cells, enrich high-affinity tumor CD47 binders, and identify rare clones with minimal red blood cell binding. That early experience contributed to a broader company view: intelligence and decision science should extend beyond discovery, development, medical and regulatory strategy, business development, and portfolio management.

"From the beginning, we have believed that biotechnology innovation requires both scientific originality and the ability to make better decisions as complexity increases," said Scott Liu, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HanchorBio. "Our early work on HCB101 reflected that mindset in scientific design. We see the next step as extending that philosophy beyond molecule engineering into how we develop programs, prioritize opportunities, and build HanchorBio for long-term global growth."

HanchorBio views the use of Bloomberg data and research content as part of a broader effort to support decision-making across the drug development lifecycle—from scientific design and clinical development to regulatory execution, external portfolio, and market strategy.

"Scientific innovation alone is not enough," added Alvin Luk, PhD, MBA, CCRA, President & Chief Medical Officer (Group) and CEO (USA) of HanchorBio. "Clinical development, medical science, regulatory affairs, and strategic execution are increasingly interconnected. Our goal is to apply stronger intelligence and decision-making discipline across the full drug development lifecycle so that better analysis can translate into better decisions, stronger execution, and ultimately better outcomes for patients."

"In a fast-moving global biopharma environment, high-quality competitive and market intelligence is increasingly important for partnership strategy, portfolio positioning, and capital markets engagement," commented Yuehua Cong, PhD, Chief Business Officer of HanchorBio. "Access to Bloomberg's data and research content adds a valuable perspective by helping us monitor pipeline activity, licensing trends, investor dynamics, and broader industry developments."

By combining scientific, development, and strategic insight, HanchorBio aims to strengthen its ability to identify opportunities, evaluate risk, and advance differentiated therapies in the global biopharmaceutical landscape.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (7827.TPEx) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record in biologics discovery and global development, aiming to reshape the landscape of cancer therapies. HanchorBio's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the design of multi-functional biologics with diverse targeting modalities, designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune pathways and overcome the current challenges of anti-PD1/L1 immunotherapies. The FBDB™ platform has delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models. HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of innovative biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through differentiated molecular configurations in R&D and scalable CMC strategies. For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com

SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.