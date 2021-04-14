Hancock and Poole Security, Inc. Receives 8(a) Business Development Program Certification

ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock and Poole Security (HPS), Inc., is proud to announce its acceptance into the United States Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program. Entrance into the SBA's 8(a) business development program was granted after HPS completed a rigorous application process. The extensive process helps validate that HPS has met the standards of entering the selective program. It also showcases our potential for success in the federal market by demonstrating that we can operate successfully, despite being considered a disadvantaged entrant.

According to a Small Business Administration report from 2017, there were 30.2 million small businesses in the United States. As of June 2019, only 5,985 of them have successfully completed the process of obtaining their 8(a) certification. This certification has a nine-year lifespan and allows participants to compete for set-aside and sole-sourced federal contracts.

As a result of completing this milestone, HPS Inc., will have access to more opportunities, including sole source/non-competitive and competitive set-aside federal and state level government contracts. It also opens the door to form joint ventures with established businesses through the SBA's mentor-protégé program.

"We are very excited about this accomplishment and the opportunities it will bring," said Lamar Hancock, CEO of HPS. "We anticipate that with this 8(a) Certification, and our history of excellent performance in the federal space, we will be able to expand our business, while continuing to provide and deliver quality services and solutions to our customers, in both the private and public sectors."

About Hancock and Poole Security (HPS)

HPS is a professional services and information security firm that works with Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to navigate complex enterprise transformations. HPS has supported major program initiatives in both the public and private sectors. HPS currently support various contracts with the Department of Defense (DoD), and other public sector and commercial customers. HPS is a service-based company with experience in multiple domains. The company provides information security consulting, cloud engineering, compliance services, identity access management consulting, privacy consulting, penetration testing, technical staff augmentation services, and teams with prime contractors looking for a competitive advantage during both acquisition and contract execution.

Visit HPS on the web at https://hpssec.com

Contact: Hancock and Poole Security, Inc., Phone: 866-443-7841

Contact us today to learn more about our Information Security Consulting services!

Media Contact:

Rachel Mccleave

866-443-7841

[email protected]

SOURCE Hancock and Poole Security, Inc.

Related Links

https://hpssec.com

