Hancock and Poole Security, Inc. Verified as Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock and Poole Security, Inc., a trusted minority and veteran-owned company, has been formally verified and registered as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). You can find Hancock and Poole Security Inc., in the Veteran business database at https://www.vetbiz.va.gov/basic-search/.

As a result of completing this milestone, Hancock and Poole Security (HPS) will have increased opportunities to partner with the VA, and other government funded institutions, to provide system integration and information security consulting services. It also provides for increased contract and subcontract opportunities in accordance with the Veterans Benefits Act, including sole-source and set-aside eligibility for certain government acquisitions and commercial diversity programs. The SDVOSB designation serves to establish a strong Veteran's movement in government procurement and is an important step in the continued growth of HPS.

The CVE SDVOSB verification will enable HPS to compete for three percent of prime government contracts that are set-aside, or sole sourced, for verified businesses. The verification will also provide HPS with numerous growth opportunities, and the ability to diversify their customer base further.

"I'm excited for what this means for HPS. Being veterans, we are accustomed to working hard and providing integrity-first service. It's our hope that having this certification will allow us more opportunities in the federal space to compete, and to continue providing excellent service, while giving customers reassurance that they are working with a quality, veteran-owned organization," said Lamar Hancock, Air Force Veteran and CEO of Hancock and Poole Security.

About Hancock and Poole Security

Founded in 2011, Hancock and Poole Security (HPS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business offering a broad range of services to support public and private sector entities. HPS offers six core services to its customers: Network Security, Cloud Security, Security Compliance, Penetration Testing, Managed Security Services, and Strategic Advisory Services.

HPS delivers a customer-centric approach, with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, HPS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout any information security project, at the most competitive rates.

