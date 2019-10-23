Hancock Claims Consultants Partners with HOVER to Provide Improved Roof and Property Inspections

With the HOVER technology, adjusters/carriers can virtually evaluate roofing and related property claims with the data package provided by Hancock and HOVER. In pilot programs that the two companies have conducted, carriers saved up to 50% of the typical costs and several hours to days in time savings for scoping roof and property damage.

"We have found HOVER to be the most accurate and complete measurements provider in the industry," said Brad Hancock, founder and CEO of Hancock Claims Consultants. "We are pleased to offer this advanced technology to our insurance customers to provide more accuracy and a better experience for their customers."

With HOVER, photos of a property are taken with a smartphone, in Hancock's case, their secure tablet with Hancock's proprietary software and are transformed into a 3D model using HOVER's computer vision and deep learning technology. The 3D model includes precise exterior measurements of the property, including the roof, openings, siding, and more. This data package, along with Hancock's onsite inspection, allows carriers to produce highly accurate estimates without having to spend time on the property, streamlining the customer experience.

"As the #1 company providing technical roof and property inspections, Hancock provides the expertise, efficiency, and scalability that our carrier customers need," said Kevin Reilley, Executive Vice President at HOVER. "We are excited to work together to continue to enhance the insurance claims process for roof and property damage claims for both homeowners and insurance companies."

HOVER has been integrated into the workflow and software tools used by Hancock and will be the primary measurements provider that Hancock will offer to their insurance customers. For more information on the offerings featured in HOVER's platform, visit www.hover.to .

About Hancock

Hancock was founded as a full-service roofing company in 2003 then changed to a roofing and property inspection company focused on unique, high-pitched and difficult roof structures in 2007. In 2008, Hancock restructured its business model towards inspection and related property damage only to concentrate its efforts to support the inspection requirements of the property and casualty industry. Hancock today provides independent contractors on site within 24 hours of claims submission and full electronic reports to the carrier within 48 hours of claim completion. Its services include ladder lean, ladder assist, direct inspection and virtual inspection with live streaming video to the adjustor or carrier claim personnel, as well as tarp installation, board-ups, mortgage/underwriting inspections, interior inspections and related property and water damage inspections. Hancock is one of the few SSAE 18 designated inspection firms in the country, providing secure transmittal of data, encrypted data at rest, and risk assessment and monitoring. Hancock provides local field inspectors, trained to Hancock standards in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, Central Plains, Southwest and has Catastrophic ("CAT") response capabilities throughout the continental U.S.

Hancock received in 2018 and 2019 the Inc. 5000 award listing for being one of the 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Business in the U.S. and in 2018, the Georgia Fast 40 award for being one of the 40 fastest growing private companies in Georgia. For more information about Hancock, visit https://hancockclaims.com

About HOVER

HOVER transforms smartphone photos of any property into an accurate, interactive 3D model, giving homeowners the power to unlock the true potential of their largest economic asset. Thousands of exterior contractors are using HOVER to save time and money on every project, establish instant credibility and close more business. HOVER's insurance industry customers use the up-to-date measurements to reduce claim adjusting costs, decrease cycle times, and improve the overall customer experience. HOVER is backed by Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Standard Industries and The Home Depot, and has raised more than $87 million in funding to date.

