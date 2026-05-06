HANCOCK REGIONAL HOSPITAL NAMED THE TOP INDIANA HOSPITAL FOR SAFETY, EARNS 12TH STRAIGHT "A" GRADE

GREENFIELD, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancock Regional Hospital has been named the highest-performing hospital in Indiana for patient safety this cycle, earning its 12th consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an achievement that places it among just 4% of hospitals nationwide to maintain an "A" rating more than 10 cycles in a row.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an "A", "B", "C", "D" or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

The recognition marks six straight years of "A" grades – awarded every six months – which signals that a hospital has achieved some of the lowest rates of preventable harm in the country, including serious complications and healthcare-associated infections.

"Being named Indiana's top hospital for safety, and maintaining an 'A' for 12 consecutive cycles, demonstrates our long-term commitment to delivering consistently safe, high-quality care," said Steve Long, CEO of Hancock Health. "These results reflect years of focused work to reduce infections, prevent complications, and improve the patient experience for every person we serve."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries, and infections that can lead to harm or even death. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

"Hancock Regional Hospital deserves recognition for its unwavering focus on protecting patients and delivering safe care, earning an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade for 12 consecutive cycles," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Sustaining this level of excellence over time shows a true, organization-wide commitment to making patient safety a top priority every single day."

In addition to its Leapfrog recognition, Hancock Regional Hospital has also been ranked among the nation's safest hospitals by the Lown Institute, earned a spot on Newsweek America's Best-in-State Hospitals 2026, named a Becker's Hospital Review Top 100 Community Hospitals list, and was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for excellence in infant and maternal health.

To see Hancock Health's full grade details and to find essential patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

ABOUT HANCOCK HEALTH

Hancock Health is an independent, full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana. A proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Hancock Health has been nationally recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes by The Leapfrog Group and the Lown Institute. The network includes Hancock Regional Hospital and Hancock Physician Network; and more than 30 other facilities, such as: the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center, wellness centers, women's clinics, family practices, the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, and Gateway Hancock Health. In addition to our membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, we offer enhanced patient care through our relationships with Suburban Health Organization, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, and the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center.

ABOUT THE LEAPFROG GROUP

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

SOURCE Hancock Health