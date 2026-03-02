Hancock Whitney Selects Wealth Access as Connected Intelligence Platform for Enterprise Wealth Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Access, the Connected Intelligence Platform that enables financial institutions to See As One, today announced that Hancock Whitney has signed a firmwide agreement to expand its relationship with Wealth Access, nearly one year after acquiring Sabal Trust, a long-standing Wealth Access client.

For more than six years, Sabal Trust has relied on Wealth Access as the digital front door for its trust services, unifying client data, aligning teams, and creating a more connected experience for advisors and families. With this new enterprise agreement, Wealth Access will now serve as the front door for wealth management services across Hancock Whitney.

The expanded partnership marks a significant step in Hancock Whitney's strategy to connect banking, trust, and wealth management into a single, coherent experience for clients across the Gulf South.

"From the beginning, our vision has been to bring together exceptional teams and give them the platform they deserve," said Miles Milton, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Management Officer at Hancock Whitney. "With the acquisition of Sabal, we strengthened our talent and deepened our trust capabilities across the Gulf. Now, by expanding our partnership with Wealth Access, we are delivering one of the most capable, connected wealth platforms in the market and creating new opportunities to grow fee income and expand relationships across private banking, wholesale banking, and retail services."

As financial institutions increasingly look to unify siloed systems and fragmented data, Wealth Access provides an intelligence layer that connects what already exists, without replacing core systems, so teams can operate from a single source of truth.

The platform resolves client data across trust, investments, deposits, and held-away assets into one unified view, enabling advisors, bankers, and leaders to see the full relationship and serve clients with clarity and confidence.

"Sabal has been an exceptional partner," said David Benskin, Founder and CEO of Wealth Access. "Their impact across Florida and beyond speaks for itself. From day one, our values have aligned, treating people as humans, not account numbers, and recognizing that wealth services are human first. We're honored to extend that philosophy across Hancock Whitney's broader wealth organization."

The expansion reflects a shared belief: growth does not come from adding more products — it comes from connecting data, people, and purpose into one experience.

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is the Connected Intelligence Platform for banks and wealth management firms. The company unifies fragmented banking, wealth, and trust data into a single, trusted view, enabling institutions to connect systems, align teams, and serve clients with clarity. By delivering one source of truth across the enterprise, Wealth Access helps financial institutions deepen relationships, uncover growth opportunities, and operate more efficiently.

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, Wealth Access partners with leading financial institutions across the country to power more connected wealth experiences. For more information, visit www.wealthaccess.com .

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com .

