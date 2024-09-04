Hand & Stone Appoints Sherrill Kaplan as its First Chief Revenue Officer

Top Spa Franchise Bolsters Leadership Team with Revenue Growth and Digital Innovation Expert

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, announced the addition of Sherrill Kaplan to its executive leadership team as the brand's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. With extensive experience driving revenue growth and propelling digital transformation across multiple industries, Kaplan will be responsible for enhancing Hand & Stone's brand and customer experience, implementing strategies to drive significant systemwide sales growth.

"Kaplan's deep expertise in digital marketing, loyalty programs, and data-driven strategies will be instrumental as we continue expanding our brand and elevating the customer experience across all touch points," said John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone. "With her innovative approach and proven track record, we're confident she will drive meaningful growth and bring fresh perspectives to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Hand & Stone family and look forward to achieving great success together."

Kaplan brings a wealth of experience to Hand & Stone, having most recently served as Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness, where she built and led a team that significantly enhanced member acquisition and operational improvements for the 2,500-unit fitness brand. Kaplan was responsible for creating new revenue streams through innovative strategies that ultimately enhanced systemwide sales.

Kaplan has deep experience in franchised organizations, previously running Digital Marketing and Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, the multi-branded international franchisor of over 13,000 units. During her time with Dunkin, Kaplan led the brand's transition into a digital-first consumer experience, including the successful launch of the Dunkin mobile app, the DD Perks loyalty program, and the mobile ordering platform.

"I'm thrilled to join Hand & Stone and bring my experience implementing digital-first customer engagement strategies to drive sales and brand growth," said Kaplan. "I have a deep understanding of what today's customer is looking for in the health and wellness space. I'm eager to apply that knowledge to Hand & Stone and accelerate its expansion. I look forward to working together with a talented team to achieve new milestones."

With more than 600 spas across the U.S. and Canada and offering both massage and facial services with innovative technologies, Hand & Stone is the massage and facial industry leader and fastest growing spa franchise concept. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a more than 600-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to deliver premium spa services to the middle market in a professional, affordable, and convenient manner. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class massage and skincare treatment. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category.

