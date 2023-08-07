HAND & STONE PROVIDES VISIBLY YOUTHFUL SKIN TREATMENTS WITH DERMALOGICA PRO PEN TECHNOLOGY

- Leading spa franchise expands services to provide customers with smooth and luminous skin -

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, has announced the expansion of its menu with the launch of Dermalogica's first ever professional device, the Pro Pen. The Pro Pen takes center stage in two all new Dermalogica branded services, LuminFusion and NanoInfusion, and allows Hand & Stone to continue providing skin-engaged consumers with cutting-edge luxury treatments, while solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive spa and wellness industry. 

"We are thrilled to introduce Dermalogica's Pro Pen and our exclusive LuminFusion and NanoInfusion treatments at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa," said Lisa Rossmann, Senior Vice President of Service and Product at Hand & Stone. "These amplified skincare services deliver advanced results, visibly luminous skin, and a more youthful complexion, all with little to no down time, which meets the rising consumer demand for non-invasive treatments."

Nanoinfusion is a non-invasive procedure which incorporates the use of a pen-style modality and nano-tips in lieu of needles. The Pro Pen uses tiny cones formed of either stainless steel or silicone which do not perforate the skin, but do help with resurfacing and product infusion. Nanoinfusion  is an appealing alternative treatment for clients who want results with no downtime, or those who may be contraindicated to microneedling. It can also improve skin texture andboost hydration, as well as address signs of premature skin aging. The most immediate, visible change in the skin is a hydrated glow.

LuminFusion utilizes the Pro Pen technology to deeply infuse active ingredients, and takes the experience a step further by combining it with a targeted retinol peel to resurface and renew, along with LED red light therapy to visibly restore skin luminosity – again, all with no down time.

Hand & Stone's mission to provide guests with innovative, unparalleled products and services remains a pillar of the brand's evolution and success. The introduction of the Pro Pen and the resulting treatment offerings, LuminFusion and NanoInfusion, exemplify Hand & Stone's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. All skin therapists who perform these services are Dermalogica-trained  and are licensed in accordance with state regulations, ensuring the highest level of professionalism and expertise. 

For more information about the Pro Pen at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and how to book an appointment, please visit handandstone.com.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA
Hand & Stone is a 560-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 35 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class skincare treatments highlighting the latest in cosmetic technology. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit handandstone.com.

