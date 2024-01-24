Hand Blender Market to Record USD 116.89 million Growth between 2022 and 2027, Significant Growth Expected from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand blender market size is estimated to grow by USD 116.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%. The growth in the North American region is driven by the demand for modern features and smart home technology. The market expansion is fueled by the adoption of smart kitchen appliances in residential and commercial spaces. A tech-savvy population, growing smart home trends, and high gross national income contribute to the increased demand for kitchen appliances, especially connected and smart ones. This trend is expected to continue due to ongoing innovations in wireless technology and the widespread adoption of smart homes in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Blender Market 2023-2027

More details on Market size and coverage with Historic and forecast opportunities (2017 to 2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!

Which segment is significant during the forecast period?

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Corded and Cordless), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The corded segment dominates during the forecast period, with corded hand blenders being the largest product category in 2022. These blenders offer simplicity, convenience, and high power, appealing to consumers. Manufacturers focus on high-quality labels, energy efficiency, and multifunctional attachments, meeting the rising demand for innovative hand blenders. This trend is expected to drive growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Hand Blender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 116.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32

What are the factors driving the growth?

The increasing online retail sales drive growth. The online sales of hand blenders have been increasing over recent years. This can be attributed to the increased product visibility, coupled with the availability of a wide product portfolio. Also, increased customer outreach and the availability of various offers on e-commerce platforms have increased the online sales of hand blenders. With increasing internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile devices, and rising consumer awareness, online sales of hand blenders are expected to increase further, thereby driving growth during the forecast period, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The adoption of energy-efficient kitchen appliances is an emerging trend fueling growth, while the fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs may hamper growth.

The sample report provides information on market dynamics and gives data for Market Opportunity Transformation Growth & Capitalization

What are the key data covered in this Hand Blender Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Hand Blender Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Hand Blender Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Hand Blender industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Hand Blender vendors

What are some of the major features to consider?

The Hand Blender Market offers diverse options like immersion blenders and cordless, multi-functional, and portable designs. Key features include variable speed, stainless steel blades, and detachable shafts, catering to consumer preferences. Innovations like whisk and chopper attachments, BPA-free materials, turbo boost, and easy-clean designs drive trends. The market is marked by brand diversity, safety features, and customer reviews, emphasizing compact size and versatile usage.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The small kitchen appliances market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 3,800.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.23%. The report is segmented by application (food preparation, cooking, and beverage preparation) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The smart kitchen appliance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 13,293.08 million.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio