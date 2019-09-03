Hand Dryer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
Sep 03, 2019, 12:10 ET
Global Hand Dryer Market: Overview This report on the global hand dryer market provides analysis for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period.Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.
The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global hand dryer market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period, in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates ('000 Units) across different geographies.
Global Hand Dryer Market: Drivers and Opportunities
Demand for cleaner restrooms is rising across the globe, which in turn is fueling the demand for hand dryers. In the U.S., a not-for-profit school network, 'The Cristo Rey Network', has installed 11 'ExtremeAir CPC' brand hand dryers from U.S.-based hand dryer market player American Dryer, LLC. Similarly, the annual 'Healthy Hand Washing Survey' conducted by global hand dryer manufacturer, Bradley Corporation, revealed that consumers in the U.S. are ready to spend more money at a business that has clean, well-maintained restrooms. Using hand dryers against paper towels keeps restroom clean. All these factors are increasing the demand for hand dryers in the U.S. and other regions across the globe.
Hand dryers reduce operation cost as compared to that of using paper towels.The unit cost of a hand dryer is high, as compared to that of a paper towel; however, the lifespan of a hand dryer is considerably longer than that of a single paper towel.
This reduces the overall operation cost when a business house uses hand dryer instead of a paper towel.When paper towels are used in a restroom, other products such as a dispenser, waste bin and bin liners are also required, which increases the overall cost.
As per studies conducted by electric Handdryer Association (eHA), hand dryers reduce carbon emission by 75.0%, as compared to that of using other drying systems. All these factors are consistently fueling the demand and penetration of hand dryers across the world.
Global Hand Dryer Market: Key Segments
The study provides a conclusive view of the global hand dryer market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-user.In terms of product type, the global hand dryer market has been classified into warm air dryers (WAD) and jet air dryers (JAD).
In terms of end-user, the global hand dryer market has been divided into hotels, food processing and food service, office buildings, healthcare, and others.
The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for hand dryer products and the prevailing and future trends in the market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of hand dryer products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
The regional Hand Dryer markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.
Global Hand Dryer Market: Competitive Landscape
The global hand dryer market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.The report includes detailed analysis of the global hand dryer market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter's five force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, trends and regulations.
The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global hand dryer market.
The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.
These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global hand dryer market.
The global hand dryer market has been segmented as below:
Global Hand Dryer Market, by Product Type
Warm Air Dryers (WAD)
Jet Air Dryers (JAD)
Global Hand Dryer Market, by End-user
Hotels
Food Processing and Food Service
Office Buildings
Healthcare
Others
Global Hand Dryer Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
