Hand Dryer Market is projected to reach US$ 2,928 Mn by 2030 owing to growing demand for environment-friendly devices| CAGR: 12.82%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study conducted by Astute Analytica, in terms of volume, the Global Hand Dryer market is registering a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the market is expected to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 1,014.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 2,928 Mn by 2030. The global marketplace is registering a growth at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period 2022-2030. A hand dryer is an electric device which is used to dry wet hands by blowing air. Hand dryers are faster, economical, and more hygienic as compared to paper towels. Hand dryers are completely hygienic because it uses hot air, and you will not have to come in contact with the machine.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as growing demand for environment-friendly devices and rise in construction activities. Hand washing is an essential part of cleanliness and hand dryers takes us one step closer to hygiene. Paper towels release 162% more carbon dioxide than hand dryers. In addition, paper towels are left on the floors and sinks several times and consequently it increases the speed of germ or infection spread. Furthermore, the demand for automatic hand dryers have been increasing in schools, colleges and workplaces owing to various benefits such as cutting down on waste disposal expenses, lower carbon emissions, energy saving and durability. However, the high installation cost of hand dryers poses a big challenge to the growth of hand dryer market.

Hands- in dryer product segment has the highest share in the Global Hand Dryer Market

Hands-in dryer product segment has the highest share in 2021 and will continue to dominate the hand dryer market during the forecast period due to the rise in its installation at hotels, airports, restaurants, office buildings, and shopping malls. Hands in dryer efficacy comprises drying efficiency, effective bacteria eradication, and cross-contamination prevention.

Jet hand dryers dominate the Global Hand Dryer Market in terms of drying mechanism

Based on drying mechanism, the jet hand dryer segment has the highest share in the Global Hand Dryer Market in 2021 as jet hand dryers have a high efficiency and use less energy. They usually provide a more effective result in less time than hot air hand dryers. Also, due to its inexpensive prices, jet hand dryers are being installed more frequently in public restrooms, schools, shopping malls, and educational institutions. The expanding acceptance of these items is expected to be aided by rising consumer income and increased understanding of the benefits offered by these products.

Automatic hand dryers have the fastest CAGR in the Global Hand Dryer Market during the forecast period

Automation segment has the fastest CAGR in the global hand dryer market during the forecast period 2022-2030, as fully automatic devices do not require any human interaction to operate, which is the primary driver of this segment's growth. Moreover, automatic hand dryers are more hygienic than push-button hand dryers.

Wall mounted hand dryers are dominating the hand dryer market in terms of mounting technique

By Mounting technique, wall mounted hand dryers are dominating the Global Hand Dryer Market in 2021 and growing with the maximum annual growth rate during the forecast period owing to less space occupancy offered by these devices. Commercial wall-mounted hand dryers save money and are environmentally beneficial, all while making the restroom cleaner. With the right tools, mounting the hand dryer to a concrete or brick wall is simple.

Hospitality industry is the highest end user of the Global Hand Dryer Market

In 2021, hospitality industry accounted the highest share in the Global Hand Dryer Market. This can be attributed to the hospitality industry's rapid expansion due to an increase in the number of restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as increased tourism activities around the world. However, hand dryer demand in commercial spaces is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projection period, owing to traders' rising emphasis on lowering operational costs and the usage of environmentally friendly devices.

Europe dominates the Global Hand Dryer Market in 2021

Europe has the highest share in the Global Hand Dryer Market in 2021 owing to the growing acceptance of environment friendly, cost-effective, and hassle-free gadgets. However, Asia Pacific records the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030. This is due to increasing infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Thailand, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of technologically advanced gadgets.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of hand dryers market as several companies round the globe are adopting changes emerging due to the new normal. Furthermore, the reopening phase from COVID pandemic resulted in greater adoption of hand dryers as part of preventive measure which positively impacted the growth of hand dryer industry.

Competitive Landscape

Bradley Corporation manufactures washroom accessories and commercial plumbing fixtures. The Company provides lavatories, wash fountains, showers, faucets, thermostatic mixing valves, toilet partitions, and security fixtures.

Dyson Technology India Private Limited is private incorporated. It is classified as a subsidiary of a foreign company. The company designs and manufactures household appliances such as heaters, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, hand dryers, bladeless fans, and lights.

American Dryer, LLC is a manufacturing company which deals in design and manufacture of laundry dryers. The company has its operations in 90 countries worldwide and designs for coin-operated, on- premises, and industrial laundry markets.

Bobrick is a designer and manufacturer of washroom accessories, cubicles, and toilet partition system. The company expertise into hand dryers, mirrors, paper towel dispensers, sanitary napkins and toilet seat covers among others.

Toto Ltd. was founded in 1917, known for developing the Washlet and derivative products. The company manufactures plumbing and bathroom and kitchen and other home products units and is engaged in the remodeling of public and private toilet systems.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Hand Dryer Market

Following are the different segments of the Global Hand Dryer Market

By Product segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

Hands-in Dryer



Hands-under Dryers



Blade





Jet





High-speed

By Drying Mechanism segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

Hot Hand Dryer



Jet Hand Dryer



Hybrid

By Automation segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

Automatic



Manual

By Mounting Technique segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

Surface Mounted



Wall Mounted

By End User segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

Healthcare



Hospitality



Hotels & Restaurants





Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)





Others



Commercial Spaces



Industrial



Offices



Airports



Educational Enterprises



Government Spaces



Others

By Region segment of the Global Hand Dryer Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

