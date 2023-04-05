Hand Hygiene Market size to grow by USD 3.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing use of skin-safe products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand hygiene market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. A key factor fueling the global hand hygiene industry growth is the increasing use of skin-safe products. Several hand hygiene products are alcohol-based, which makes the skin dry and helps bacteria to multiply on the skin, leading to bacterial infection. Hence, various vendors offer hand hygiene products made from organic ingredients, which is one of the best ways to fight germs while keeping the hands soft and supple. For instance, Crown offers Dermalux natural hand washes made specifically for sensitive and dry skin. Hence, the increasing demand for skin-safe products is expected to drive the global hand hygiene market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Hygiene Market 2022-2026

Hand Hygiene Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for the growth of hand hygiene market, during the forecast period. The healthcare industry witnesses robust growth as the demand for healthcare services is growing. This is due to the increase in the number of patients and the growth in costly chronic disease management, across the world. The rapid increase in the demand for hand hygiene products from hospitals and the hospitality industry drives market growth of this segment. The growing compliance with hand hygiene practices across the industry is another factor leading to market growth in the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hand hygiene market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hand hygiene market.

APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global hand hygiene market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for hand hygiene in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in any other region. For instance, in India , non-compliance with respect to hygiene standards is a major challenge and many households do not have access to clean water and are unaware of the factors that are responsible for the spread of contagious diseases. The greater risk of contagious diseases turning into epidemics facilitates the hand hygiene market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hand hygiene market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global hand hygiene market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hand hygiene in the market are 3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as hand antiseptics, surgical scrubs, and dispensers under its brand Avagard.

The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as hand antiseptics, surgical scrubs, and dispensers under its brand Avagard. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as Softsoap.

The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as Softsoap. GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers a wide range of hand hygiene products such as alcohol-free hand sanitizer and hand wash.

Global Hand Hygiene Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Eco-friendly hand hygiene products are a major hand sanitizer market trend expected to impact the market growth positively in the forecast period.

Most sanitizers have a substantial proportion of alcohol and other toxic chemicals, which are easily absorbed by the body and can have an adverse effect on the body and health.

Such products may cause skin allergies and skin conditions and the rising awareness of the side effects of hand hygiene products will impede the growth of the global hand hygiene market.

For instance, GOJO Purell green hand sanitizer obtained the EcoLogo certification, the first of its kind to be awarded this certification. This is made from 100% naturally renewable ethanol, which is bio-degradable.

Hence, the launch of such products will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Major challenges -

A key challenge impeding the global hand hygiene market growth is the growing consumer awareness about the toxicity of chemical ingredients.

Most sanitizers use alcohol, which kills up to 99% of the germs as an essential ingredient. At the same time, it dries the skin, thus helping bacteria to multiply on the skin.

Further, the low economic development in these countries makes hygiene products like soaps too expensive to purchase.

Even if the price of hygiene products is subsidized by the government, due to the lack of awareness, these products end up being used for washing laundry.

Hence, factors like drying hands, cell membrane damage, and hair loss are expected to hinder the growth of the hand hygiene market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Hand Hygiene Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hand hygiene market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hand hygiene market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hand hygiene market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hand hygiene market vendors

Hand Hygiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., EcoHydra Technologies Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kutol Products Co., Medline Industries Inc., Neogen Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Cleenol Group Ltd., B4 Brands, Kiilto Family Group, Paul Hartmann AG, and Vi Jon Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

