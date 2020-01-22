Hand Hygiene Market will Reach $1.98 Billion in the US and EU5 with High Adoption of Gamification

"Hand hygiene market participants will be seeking alliances with artificial intelligence ( AI ) companies to incorporate effective models for compliance and sustainability. Most partnerships and M&A will be multimodular collaborations to enhance quantitative and qualitative measures," said Bejoy Daniel, Senior Industry Analyst, Transformational Health . "Furthermore, customizable offerings for various care centers to address different objectives using computer vision and deep learning will greatly help reduce HAIs."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, US and EU5 Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Solution Market, Forecast to 2023, discusses the AI and digital trends driving the adoption of hospital hand hygiene and compliance monitoring solutions. It analyzes the product segments of hand hygiene solutions (hand wash, hand disinfectant, and surgical hand antisepsis) and hand hygiene devices (dispensers and compliance monitoring solutions). The geographic sectors covered include the United States and EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom).

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yq.

"By 2023, more than 40% of participants and healthcare providers in the hand hygiene space would have enhanced their capabilities with machine learning and AI algorithms to deliver coaching and training capabilities," noted Daniel. "Besides, the adoption of automated compliance monitoring solutions will help hospitals across the globe ensure a 50% prevention rate for HAIs by 2023, enabling cost savings of approximately $15 billion to $18 billion per year."

In addition to developing multifunctional healthcare networks, hand hygiene companies can boost their market share by seizing the growth opportunities presented by:

Creating software or camera technology that analyzes hand movements, hand-washing techniques, and metrics to evaluate how the process fared.

that analyzes hand movements, hand-washing techniques, and metrics to evaluate how the process fared. Forming partnerships with medical device and technology companies to help synergize comprehensive products and services across a larger customer base.

Introducing gamification to increase adoption.

to increase adoption. Offering device-agnostic integration, which will facilitate seamless capturing of data. IT vendors may leverage this data to design and develop monitoring solutions that bring down the high rates of HAI.

Building new, scalable business models that incorporate both virtual health and telehealth .

and . Embracing technologies that help improve patient engagement and drive collaboration between providers, payers, and patients.

Providing predictive analytics to help doctors make data-driven decisions.

