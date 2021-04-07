Hand in Hand Secures Growth Investment from Bain Capital Double Impact

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand in Hand ("the Company"), a fast-growing purpose-driven personal care brand, today announced that it has received an investment to support its continued growth from Bain Capital Double Impact, a leading impact investor. Hand in Hand, which uses the tagline Sustainable Suds™, formulates soap and other personal care products using only clean ingredients and operates with a deep dedication to sustaining both people and the planet. The investment will help introduce the brand to more consumers, amplify its commitment to sustainability and social impact, and accelerate new product development. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Bill Glaab and Courtney Apple, Hand in Hand is a mission-driven personal care brand with a robust Give Back program that aims to save lives through access to good hygiene and clean water. For every product purchased, Hand in Hand donates a bar of soap and clean water to a child in need. Over the past 10 years, the Company has donated over 13 million bars of soap and provided thousands with access to clean water. Hand in Hand also takes a leading position on sustainability that includes a unique, industry-leading, and portfolio-wide commitment to making only palm oil free products, and to educating consumers on the devastating environmental impacts and human rights abuses in the palm oil industry.

The Company has expanded its portfolio in lockstep with this concerted focus on strict ingredient standards, sustainability, and positive social impact. Hand in Hand products currently include bar soap, liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer, body wash, sugar scrubs, and lotions. The Company is one of the first to use infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging for its liquid hand soap products, with plans to expand this highly sustainable approach into other categories. Hand in Hand products are sold through select retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Fresh Thyme, CVS, and the Company's own website.

"Courtney and I started this business with a heartfelt desire to make the world a cleaner, better place with our products and our philanthropic business model," said Glaab, who serves as CEO of Hand in Hand. "Hand in Hand resonates with consumers because we continue to push the boundaries with environmentally friendly, vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil free products that work well and make the world a little better in the process. We're thrilled to partner with Bain Capital Double Impact who supports our mission and our dedication to our global stakeholders and to continuing to have a profound impact through our business model."

"Hand in Hand is an authentic, founder-driven brand with a commitment to industry leadership, innovation in sustainability, and the potential to disrupt the personal care industry. As evidenced by the incredible affinity from consumers and the strong support of retailers, the Company's success affirms that prioritizing mission-driven principles and sustainability can drive accelerated growth," said Cecilia Chao, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact. "This investment represents an opportunity to build awareness and expand channel distribution and product categories as we seek to improve access to better for you, sustainable, and affordable personal care products that drive real impact."

About Hand in Hand

Hand in Hand is a purpose-driven personal care brand dedicated to harnessing the collective power of business and consumers as a force for good in the world. Hand in Hand sells beautiful and sustainable personal care products that include bar soap, liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer, body wash, sugar scrubs, and lotions. All of Hand in Hand's products are free of palm oil and the Company is a leader in fighting the devastating environmental, wildlife, and community impacts of the palm oil industry. In addition, Hand in Hand has also donated over 13 million bars of soap to children in need around the globe through their give back program. For more information, visit handinhandsoap.com.

About Bain Capital Double Impact

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact leverages deep industry experience and an active, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact partners with companies across three themes – health & wellness, education & workforce development, and sustainability to create long-term value and meaningful social impact at scale. For more information, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com.

