Hand in hand with PROCOMER, 15 Costa Rican companies will participate in the most important trade fair for fresh produce

Event is considered the main trade fair globally for the sector.

Costa Rica's participation will serve to diversify exports, increase the client portfolio and promote investment attraction.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Costa Rican fresh produce companies will participate in what is considered the main event globally for the sector, in order to position their major export catalog. It is the Fruit Logistica trade fair, which will take place from February 7 to 9, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Hand in hand with The Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), for three days, the country delegation will showcase, through an esencial Costa Rican stand, their harvests of: fresh pineapple, cassava, eddoes, taro, ginger, loquat, cane, sweet potato, chayote, coconut, papaya, banana, and plantain, in addition to value-added products, such as, for example: dried pineapple, candied pineapple, and pineapple with chocolate, gluten free flours, and plantain chips.

"The Fruit Logistica 2024 trade fair is a new opportunity to continue positioning our diverse offering of fresh produce in the world. It is a trade fair in which more than 140 countries are participating, which translates into more business opportunities for our companies," indicated Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

According to the data from the PROMCOMER Business Intelligence Directorate, the agricultural sector and the food industry, both in the fresh produce category, occupy the second (18%) and third (14%) positions respectively in importance, according to their share of exports in goods accounted for as of November 2023. Their main buyers are the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

"Our participation in this trade fair is extremely important for the country, as it allows us to connect with several European countries which are key strategic partners for diversifying exports of the fresh produce sector and increasing the client portfolio, both at the European and global level," added López.

The following companies will form part of the Costa Rican delegation: Comercializadora Fertinyc, Grupo Batgal, Donatella Fruit, Verita Tropicals Costa Rica, Golden Sweet, Tropifoods EIAE, B&C Exportadores, Unifruit Fresh International, Upala Agrícola ®, Chestnut Hill Farms, Exportaciones Norteñas, Grupo Visa, Corporación Bananera Nacional, Cámara Nacional de Productores y Exportadores de Piña [National Chamber of Pineapple Producers and Exporters] and Jalaram Fruit.

Furthermore, attendees at the trade fair will taste Costa Rican coffee and a variety of dishes cooked with fresh produce on display in the pavilion.

The Fruit Logistica 2024 trade fair will also serve to promote PROCOMER's strategy for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), the aim of which is to diversify the source of investment and lead the way for companies belonging to the sector to establish their operations in the country.

'Descubre' [Discovery] Launch

The national representation will present the Descubre program, through a cocktail launch with products such as turmeric, ginger and mango – recently incorporated into the discovery portfolio – in order to increase the value of agriculture as a sustainable activity towards an inclusive and dynamic economy, and promote investment attraction in rural and coastal areas of the country.

"We would like to maintain our commitment to sustainability and protection of the environment. To do this, we implemented this activity with which we want to show international investors and buyers in the trade fair that agriculture and agricultural processes can also be sustainable and beneficial for the environment," ended López.

About the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

The Fruit Logistica trade fair starts off the international trade fair season for the global fresh produce sector. It is considered the most important for the industry, since it is known for the more than 63,000 visitors from 140 countries and for being the benchmark in terms of annual programs. In addition, important European and international supermarket chains are participating such as Mercadona, Battaglio, Anecoop, Bonnysa, Banafruit, among others.

