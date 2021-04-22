Hand-Picked Rocks: The Solution to the Hangover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcovit is a quickly growing German company that has created a unique cure for the infamous hangover. The brand's powerful Alcovit powder is a supplement that includes Zeolite, a volcanic rock that the company has painstakingly sourced to ensure optimum effectiveness.

Sometimes it takes thinking outside of the box to come up with the best solution. At least, that's what the founders of Alcovit thought when they began grinding up powdered volcanic rock and then ingesting it as a potential solution to the hangover. The trick worked, and Alcovit was born.

More specifically, Alcovit is a zingy, lime-flavored powder that is mixed with water and consumed alongside an alcoholic beverage (or two or three or four.) The powder consists of two primary elements. On the one hand, it includes a dozen vitamins and minerals that are designed to boost the liver and replenish nutrients that are lost during the drinking process.

On the other hand — and even more important — Alcovit includes zeolite. This volcanic rock has been used as a purifier for time out of mind. However, the team at Alcovit was the first group to consider ingesting it to benefit from its properties against a hangover.

Of course, they don't suggest downing a fist full of volcanic rock before going out for a night on the town. The zeolite in Alcovit is ground down to an optimal level that is easy to dissolve and drink. At the same time, it's also big enough to maintain its alcohol-attracting properties as it travels through the digestive tract and is also large enough to avoid being absorbed by that tract itself.

The Alcovit brand has mastered this temperamental formula through years of painstaking research. After comparing zeolite from several areas of Europe and Canada, they finally settled on South Africa as the ideal source of the mineral.

They contracted with partners south of the Equator to ensure that each and every piece of zeolite incorporated into their product was clean and literally collected by hand. They also set up a milling procedure that ensured the optimal particle size was maintained.

Alcovit is still fairly new to the international market. Even so, the knowledge of a safe, effective, and simple cure for the hangover has caught on like wildfire with consumers, launching the brand onto the global stage and setting it up for explosive growth going forward.

About Alcovit: Alcovit is a German brand that has already obtained a European Patent (# EP 2 538 950) from the E.P.A. for its groundbreaking product. The company's promise of no more hangover side effects has resonated with both existing and new consumers as it has continued to rapidly expand across international markets.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lesley Balaguer

(954) 846-4563

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcovit