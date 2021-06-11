Hand Sanitizer Market in India is expected to reach USD 5.11 million | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The hand sanitizer market in India is expected to reach USD 5.11 million, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gel
- Spray
- Foam
- Wipes
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hand sanitizer market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hand Sanitizer Market in India size
- Hand Sanitizer Market in India trends
- Hand Sanitizer Market in India industry analysis
The growing demand for product customization is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand sanitizer market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India
