Hand Sanitizer Market in India is expected to reach USD 5.11 million | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Gel



Spray



Foam



Wipes

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hand sanitizer market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hand Sanitizer Market in India size

size Hand Sanitizer Market in India trends

trends Hand Sanitizer Market in India industry analysis

The growing demand for product customization is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand sanitizer market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

