Hand Sanitizer Market in India with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Gel



Spray



Foam



Wipes

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hand sanitizer market in India report covers the following areas:

Hand Sanitizer Market Size in India

Hand Sanitizer Market Trends in India

Hand Sanitizer Market Industry Analysis in India

This study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the hand sanitizer market vendors in India

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Hand Sanitizer Market - Global hand sanitizer market is segmented by product (gel, foam, spray, and wipe), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional), and distribution channel (offline and online).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hand Hygiene Market - Global hand hygiene market is segmented by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market-in-India-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio