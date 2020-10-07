Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue to Hit US $3.6B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Hand Sanitizer Market by Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam), Composition (Alcohol-based Sanitizer, Alcohol-free Sanitizer), Distribution Channel (Retail {Pharmaceutical Stores, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores}, Online Platform), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of hand sanitizers will reach $3.6 billion by 2026.

The online sales platform value for hand sanitizer market crossed USD 260 million in 2019 and is slated to witness substantial gains through 2026.

The alcohol-free hand sanitizer market is expected to register substantial growth over the coming years, owing to a rising demand for sanitization products that are less harsh on the skin. In 2019, the segment held around 7% of the overall market share with estimations projecting the segment to experience a momentous growth trend during the forecast period. In comparison to alcohol-based hand sanitizers, alcohol-free sanitizers utilize more active ingredient products like benzalkonium chloride for making the final product. Subsequently, the repeated usage of an alcohol-free sanitizer does not cause any irritation to the skin like its counterparts.

Request for a sample of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4604

In terms of distribution channel, the online platform value crossed USD 260 million in 2019 and is slated to witness substantial gains through 2026. In fact, the sales of hand sanitizers surged worldwide, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe with online channels playing a significant role in fostering sales. Online retailers including Amazon, eBay, Walgreens, Walmart, and other service providers have witnessed immense product demand over the past few months. Subsequently, they are increasingly focusing on ensuring the continuous availability of personal care and hygiene-based products across the world, which would influence the segment share significantly.

In 2019, the LATAM hand sanitizer market size was approximately $56 million and will show similar growth trends attributing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases across Mexico and Brazil. In fact, Mexico and Brazil rank among the top 10 countries with the highest cases of COVID-19, which is creating an immense demand for hand sanitizers. Overall, Mexico has half a million confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Brazil recording 3.6 million cases at the most recent count.

Growing awareness related to hygiene amongst consumers has led various companies to come up with new and innovative products to cater to expanding demand. For instance, on April 29, 2020, Cativa Natureza, a Brazil-based company known for producing organic, natural, and vegan cosmetics, reportedly launched a new hand sanitizer lotion in order to address increase sales as well as to lessen the harmful effects of the ongoing health crisis. The new sanitizer cleans and sanitizes the hands with no dryness and is made up of nearly 70% organic alcohol, enhanced with an active anti-fungal agent. With new product launches, the demand for hand sanitizers will significantly rise across the LATAM region through the upcoming years.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4604

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Hand Sanitizer Market, By Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Gel market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Liquid market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Foam market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Others market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Hand Sanitizer Market, By Composition

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Alcohol-based sanitizer

5.2.1. Alcohol-based sanitizer market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Alcohol-free sanitizer

5.3.1. Alcohol-free sanitizer market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Hand Sanitizer Market, By Distribution channel

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Retail

6.2.1. Retail market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Pharmaceutical stores

6.2.2.1. Pharmaceutical stores market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Supermarkets

6.2.3.1. Supermarkets market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.4. Convenience stores

6.2.4.1. Convenience stores market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Others

6.2.5.1. Others market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Online platform

6.3.1. Online platform market, by region, 2020 - 2026 (USD Million)

Browse the Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/hand-sanitizer-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

global-hand-sanitizer-market-to.png

Global Hand Sanitizer Market to hit US$3.6 Bn by 2026: GMI

The online sales platform value for hand sanitizer market crossed USD 260 million in 2019 and is slated to witness substantial gains through 2026.

Related Links

Personal Hygiene Market Size

Protective Face Masks Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

