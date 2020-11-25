Hand Sanitizer Market Size Estimated to Hit $17.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 31.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand sanitizer market is projected to grow significantly to reach $17.2 Billion by 2026 and expected to register a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2026. Growing awareness among people for hand hygiene is one of the major factors driving the huge demand for the global hand sanitizer market. With an increasing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle, people are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, boosting the growth prospects for the global market. The global marketplace is witnessing a tremendous demand for health & wellness products such as sanitizers that reduce the effect of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 experienced by almost all countries. Additionally, hand sanitizers are preferably installed in educational institutes and other organizations to combat infections, fueling the demand for the global market. Moreover, the demand is further driven by the launch of innovative sanitizers such as touchless dispensers, thus resulting in more sales.

Key Highlights of Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

Gel hand sanitizer is the leading the global market wsith its major revenue contribution and is anticipated to further drive significant sales, owing to its easy availability from general stores to supermarkets. Additionally, the inclusion of various flavors adding more variety to fragrance is driving the segmental growth.

is the leading the global market wsith its major revenue contribution and is anticipated to further drive significant sales, owing to its easy availability from general stores to supermarkets. Additionally, the inclusion of various flavors adding more variety to fragrance is driving the segmental growth. Foam hand sanitizer segment is expected to take a big leap in the global market in terms of market value on account of its easy-to-carry feature and it immediately clings to the hand. These factors enable the customer to opt for it over the other hand sanitizer.

segment is expected to take a big leap in the global market in terms of market value on account of its easy-to-carry feature and it immediately clings to the hand. These factors enable the customer to opt for it over the other hand sanitizer. Hypermarket and supermarket channels segment is accounted for the largest share in the market. This growth is attributed to the presence of supermarkets and hypermarkets across regions resulting in the rise in the distribution of hand sanitizers.

segment is accounted for the largest share in the market. This growth is attributed to the presence of supermarkets and hypermarkets across regions resulting in the rise in the distribution of hand sanitizers. Global outbreak of COVID-19 disease has led to the tremendous demand for hand sanitizers worldwide that too in a short period. According to WHO, all must carry a hand sanitizer and use it at regular intervals to ensure protection against the COVID-9 infectious disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the leading players operating in the hand sanitizer market: Gojo Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Nice Pak, EO Products, Edgewell Personal Care, KAS Direct, LLC, 3M Company, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Byotrol plc, Chattem, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Deb Group Ltd., Skinvisible, Inc., The Clorox Company, Unilever plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Zep, Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company and others. Market players are continuously involved in the R&D activities to bring new products catering to the changing needs of consumers.

Regional Insights and Trend Analysis:

North America region is continuously dominated the global hand sanitizer market and is predicted to continue doing so in the near future. Growing concern regarding hygiene maintenance and rising cases of infectious diseases such as COVID is poised to drive the growth of the market. In addition to this, ample product availability with increased sales channels further boosts the market. Asia Pacific is predicted to experience a significant rise in demand owing to growing awareness about hygiene among the largest population countries such as India and China. Moreover, the growing trend for online shopping has reshaped the dynamics of the regional market positively. For instance, leading ecommerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon are offering various types of hygiene products.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Hand Sanitizer Market report on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region

Hand Sanitizer Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Hand Sanitizer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

E-Commerce

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Suppliers

Supermarket

Others

Hand Sanitizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

Target Audience

Supply-side: Sanitizer Manufacturers & Suppliers

Sanitizer Manufacturers & Suppliers Demand Side: Household, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Educational Institutes

Household, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Educational Institutes Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

World Health Organization (WHO) Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

SOURCE Polaris Market Research