Hand Sanitizer Market size is set to grow by USD 1,656.28 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Arrow Solutions emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the hand sanitizer market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 1,656.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Product innovation and portfolio extension, which lead to product premiumization drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Currently, vendors focus on improving their products through enhanced R&D operations to meet the growing demand for innovative products as well as to differentiate themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Also, since customers seek hand sanitizers that are effective, and efficient and address multiple skin- and hygiene-related concerns, vendors continuously innovate their product ranges and expand their product lines. For instance, Altitude Medical has launched hand sanitizer door handles for commercial establishments. Hence, the premiumization of hand sanitizers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC are among some of the major market participants.

3M Co. - The company offers hand sanitizers such as Avagard Handrub.

Arrow Solutions - The company offers hand sanitizers such as KR10 hand sanitizer and Handisan.

Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC - The company offers hand sanitizers such as calming lavender castile hand wash.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The customization of products for commercial and institutional end-users is an emerging trend influencing the hand sanitizer market. Companies focus on personalized products and the interior design of their establishments. Developed regions have witnessed a rise in demand for customized products in the last five years, whereas emerging countries are also showing high demand for personalized office supplies, including hand sanitizers and dispensers.

Furthermore, customized and personalized products are offered by leading market vendors to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their offerings. For instance, Touchland offers customized Touchland KUB to its commercial customers by allowing them to print their brand name and logo on the dispensers. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The side effects of using hand sanitizer pose a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hand sanitizers help prevent the spread of germs and diseases such as the common flu. However, the side effects from their overuse and the chemicals present in them can negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For example, hand sanitizers can cause skin irritation in the form of itching, burning sensation, and dry skin. Furthermore, they also have adverse effects on children on exposure to alcohol-based sanitizers. Hence, such factors are hampering the market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as below:

Product

Gel



Foam



Spray



Wipe

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Institutional

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the gel segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. These are the most widely available type of hand sanitizers. Their ease of use makes it popular among consumers. Various companies such as (GOJO) and PURELY offer gel hand sanitizers. For instance, Ecolab offers various gel-based hand sanitizers such as Express Gel Hand Sanitizer, Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer, and Moisturizing Gel Hand Sanitizer. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the hand sanitizer market vendors

Hand Sanitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,656.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

