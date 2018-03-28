Hand Sanitizer Market to be Driven by Rising Awareness About Hygiene & Prevention of Infectious Diseases: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global hand sanitizer market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Hand sanitizers are liquid formulations of hand antiseptic to kill bacteria quickly on the skin of the hands. It is used as an alternative to soap and water and are an important part of an infection control program. Alcohol is an active ingredient, are available in various forms like wipes, gels, mists, foams, or liquids, and is very effective at killing microorganisms on the skin. Alcohol is an antimicrobial that kills bacteria. Moreover, Benzalkonium chloride is alternative FDA-approved active ingredient in some hand sanitizers that helps to kill bacteria and viruses present on the skin of hands.

The prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Hand Sanitizer Market, use of advanced skin safe and sustainable products, rising awareness among consumers about hand hygiene to prevent infectious diseases, rising demand for improved sanitizers with the fragrances, and changing lifestyle of the people with embracement of westernization in the habits. On the other hand, factors as high content of chemical ingredients used in hand sanitizer may increase the health risk may restrain the overall market.

Hand Sanitizer Market segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end user, and region.Product type into Spray Hand Sanitizer, Foam Hand Sanitizer, Liquid Hand Sanitizer, Gel Hand Sanitizer, and Sanitizing Hand Wipes classify Hand Sanitizer Market.Distribution channel into Grocery Stores, Supermarket, Online Sales, Drug Stores, and Retailers classify Hand Sanitizer Market.

End user into Household Purposes, Hospitals, Military, Schools, Restaurants, Corporate Segments, and others (Shopping Plaza, Hotels) classify Hand Sanitizer Market. The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of Hand Sanitizer Market, as used by physicians, staff, patient, and visitors to prevent the spreading of infectious diseases.

Hand Sanitizer Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Global Hand Sanitizer Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-hand-sanitizer-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest share of Hand Sanitizer Market and led the overall market over the period. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market estimated to grow at fastest pace over the period. The reason being, growing awareness about the hand hygiene among the population. The leading players are expanding hand sanitizer market in developing countries.

The key players of Hand Sanitizer Market are Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., The Procter and Gamble Company, Linkwell Corporation, Gojo Industry Inc., Kutol Products Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Unilever, Best Sanitizer Inc., Henkel Corporation, and The Himalaya Drug Company.

Market Segmentation:

This report studies Hand Sanitizer in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Reckitt Benckiser(UK)

P&G(US)

Unilever(UK)

Amway(US)

3M (US)

(US) Lion Corporation(JP)

Medline(US)

Vi-Jon(US)

Henkel(GE)

Chattem(US)

GOJO Industries(US)

Kao(JP)

Bluemoon(CN)

Weilai(CN)

Kami(CN)

Magic(CN)

Shanghai Jahwa Corporation(CN)

Beijing Lvsan(CN)

Longrich(CN)

By types, the market can be split into

Waterless Hand Sanitizer

Ordinary Hand Sanitizer

Other Hand Sanitizer

By Application, the market can be split into

Medical

Daily

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.



Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.