Hand sanitizer market to grow at 3.4% CAGR; Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023

Hand sanitizer market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including 3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, Vi Jon LLC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Gel, Foam, Spray, and Wipe), End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Institutional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the hand sanitizer market, request a sample report

In 2017, the hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 7,865.75 million. From a regional perspective, Europe is projected to contribute 32% to the global market share, and it is valued at USD 2,140.27 million in 2017. The hand sanitizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,656.28 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4% according to Technavio.

Hand sanitizer market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Hand sanitizer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - The company offers hand sanitizers such as Godrej Protekt germ protection hand sanitizer.

- The company offers hand sanitizers such as Godrej Protekt germ protection hand sanitizer. GOJO Industries Inc. - The company offers hand sanitizer such as Purell bottled sanitizer.

- The company offers hand sanitizer such as Purell bottled sanitizer. ITC Ltd. - The company offers hand sanitizer such as Savlon hand sanitizer.

- The company offers hand sanitizer such as Savlon hand sanitizer. Kiilto Oy - The company offers hand sanitizers such as Kasidesi and Erisan antiseptic hand rub.

Hand sanitizer market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Growing cases of pandemic diseases

Innovative packaging ideas

KEY Challenges –

Presence of counterfeit products

Ill-effects of using hand sanitizers

Stringent government regulations and standards

The hand sanitizer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this hand sanitizer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hand sanitizer market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors

Hand Sanitizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,656.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Arrow Solutions, Dow Inc., Earth Mama Angel Baby LLC, EO Products, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Kiilto Oy, Neogen Corp., Petra Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOUCHLAND LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

