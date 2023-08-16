Hand Sanitizer Market to grow by USD 1,656.28 million between 2022 to 2027 | Product premiumization drives the market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow at USD 1,656.28 million between 2022 to 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth of the market is attributed to several factors including product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and increased demand for customized products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

Technavio provides an in-depth analysis of the market, covering product (gel, foam, spray, and wipe) end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional) distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also offers historical market data from 2017 to 2021, enabling a comprehensive understanding of market trends and developments. To view the historical data, get the sample report now!

The major companies in the Hand Sanitizer Market, include:

3M Co

Co Arrowchem

Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

EO Products

Earthmamaorganics

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Kiilto Oy

Neogen Corp.

Petra Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Co. TOUCHLAND LLC

Unilever PLC

Vi Jon LLC

Key drivers and trends fueling growth and reshaping the Hand Sanitizer Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly raised awareness about the importance of hygiene, driving demand for hand sanitizers as a preventive measure.

The health and wellness trend has led to an increased emphasis on personal well-being, contributing to the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a hygiene solution.

Manufacturers are innovating with new product variations, including organic formulations and customizable options, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Commercial and institutional sectors are adopting personalized hand sanitizer solutions, aligning with their branding and safety initiatives.

E-commerce platforms have become a major distribution channel for hand sanitizers, offering convenience and accessibility to consumers.

Government regulations and guidelines promoting hand hygiene have led to greater adoption of hand sanitizers, especially in healthcare and food service sectors.

Challenges Hindering Growth of the Hand Sanitizer Market

Challenges 1. Excessive use of hand sanitizers, particularly those containing high alcohol content, can lead to skin irritation, dryness, and other dermatological issues, discouraging some consumers from regular usage. 2. The presence of certain chemicals, especially in non-organic or non-natural formulations, raises concerns about potential health risks with prolonged or frequent use, impacting consumer confidence. 3. Competition from alternative hygiene solutions, such as soap and water, poses a challenge to the sustained demand for hand sanitizers, as consumers evaluate their options. 4. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers poses risks to children, especially if ingested or applied to sensitive areas, highlighting the need for proper handling and storage, and potentially affecting market growth.

The Hand Sanitizer Market is experiencing growth due to increased hygiene awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and wellness trend, innovative products, customization, and e-commerce sales are driving market growth. Despite challenges like overuse and chemical concerns, the hand sanitizer market is responding with safer formulations and regulatory support. Institutional adoption and eco-friendly options further contribute to growth. Competition from traditional methods and child safety considerations exist, necessitating strategic positioning. Continuous research, awareness campaigns, and sustainability efforts are expected to fuel the market's expansion, catering to evolving hygiene needs worldwide. The report provides valuable insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and regional dynamics, empowering companies to refine marketing strategies and gain a competitive advantage in the market. To access the full report, please buy the complete report here.

Below, are few suggested reports:

Hand Hygiene Market: The hand hygiene market share is expected to increase to USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 7.73%. The carbon fiber bike market segmentation by end user (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Liquid Hand Soap Market: The Liquid Hand Soap market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,987.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The e-bike market segmentation by type (synthetic and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio