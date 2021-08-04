Hand Sanitizer Market to grow by USD 458.83 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand sanitizer market is set to grow by USD 458.83 million, decelerating at a CAGR of about 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing launch of new products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gel
- Foam
- Spray
- Wipe
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Institutional
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the hand sanitizer market in the Personal Products industry include 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hand Sanitizer Market size
- Hand Sanitizer Market trends
- Hand Sanitizer Market industry analysis
The increasing launch of new products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hand sanitizer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand sanitizer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wipe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- L Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
