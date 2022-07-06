Hand Sanitizer Market will Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is Segmented by Type (Waterless Type, Ordinary Type), by Application (Medical Use, Daily Use). It is published in Valuates Reports under the Cleaning Agents Category.

The global Hand Sanitizer market is about USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, it will mark a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast years.

Major factors driving the growth of the hand sanitizer market are:

The hand sanitizer market is anticipated to develop as a result of factors including the most recent COVID-19 outbreak, an increase in hospitals and the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and government initiatives. Hand sanitizer eliminates pathogens that are already on our hands and reduces the spread of germs from one person to another.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-24J66/Global_Hand_Sanitizer

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HAND SANITIZER MARKET

Due to growing awareness of the effects of COVID-19 on the population, health and hygiene issues are spreading around the world. In the wake of the continuing pandemic issue, the hand sanitizer market has seen substantial changes in the hand sanitizer business globally. However, the industry is currently encountering considerable difficulties with regard to scaling up manufacturing capacities to help relieve the supply deficit due to supply chain interruptions and expanding supply-demand gaps globally. Businesses from other verticals have started using their manufacturing units to produce sanitizers to meet the demand of their home markets.

Demand for personal care products is being fueled by a number of government initiatives and campaigns promoting cleanliness and good personal hygiene. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the campaign Seconds Save Lives, Clean Your Hands on May 5, 2021, to raise public awareness of the need for hand cleanliness. Additionally, the growing number of suggestions from medical professionals and health organizations for maintaining clean and hygienic habits is raising awareness of personal care and affecting the market for skin washing products. The market will be also driven by the increasing infrastructure growth of retail establishments, shopping centers, and specialty shops.

Hand sanitizer is formulated to get rid of germs and handle that business. Hand sanitizers may eliminate 99.9% of the bacteria on your hands when used properly. Every time you are around food (either creating it or consuming it), animals, trash, and that are just the tip of the iceberg, the CDC advises washing your hands. When you find yourself in situations like these, hand sanitizer is the best supplement to (or occasionally replacement for) cleaning your hands with soap and water.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24J66/global-hand-sanitizer

HAND SANITIZER MARKET SHARE

Based on application, medical use is expected to be the most lucrative due to the growing demand for sanitizers to maintain a clean environment in hospitals and clinics and a raise in the number of HAI. Additionally, there is a constant need for various personal care products due to the doctors and other hospital and clinic workers having more serious health issues.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The increase is ascribed to a rise in hygiene awareness brought on by COVID-19, a virus that began spreading in the region in 2019 and has since become common. As a result, businesses are introducing novel and distinctive categories of personal care and hygiene goods into the market while emphasizing consumer safety.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-24J66/Global_Hand_Sanitizer

Key Companies

Procter & Gamble (US)

Unilever (UK)

3M (US)

(US) Henkel (Germany)

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

L'Occitane ( France )

) Medline Industries (US)

Amway (US)

Lion Corporation ( Japan )

) Vi-Jon (US)

GOJO Industries (US)

Ecolab (US)

Longrich (China)

Kami (China)

Lvsan Chemistry (China)

Bluemoon (China)

Shanghai Jahwa (China)

Walch (China)

Likang (China) .

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-24J66/Global_Hand_Sanitizer

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-24J66&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant market size is about 46 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

- The global personal hygiene market was valued at USD 508.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 720.7 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- In 2020, the global Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring Systems market size was USD 94 Million and it is expected to reach USD 163.4 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Surface Disinfectant market was valued at USD 729.5 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1215.5 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

- The cleanroom consumables market was valued at USD 3688.38 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6658.35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of about 5.40% during the forecast period (2021 to 2030).

- In 2020, the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size was USD 4909 Million and it is expected to reach USD 6632.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 38320 Million by 2027, from USD 31910 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

- The Global sodium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

- The Global UV Disinfection Market size is about 1900 Million USD and the CAGR will be 12% in next few years.

- The global E-beam Sterilization market size is projected to reach US$ 2160.7 million by 2028, from US$ 1072.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global Cleanroom Face Masks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 282 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 432.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the review period.

- The global Feminine Hygiene Products market size is projected to reach USD 41860 Million by 2027, from USD 31960 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Cleanroom Apparel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 460.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 586.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

- The global Peracetic Acid Market size is projected to reach USD 603 Million by 2027, from USD 469.31 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.24% during 2021-2027.

- The global Phenol market size is projected to reach USD 22250 Million by 2027, from USD 17380 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vitamin E market size is estimated to be worth USD 669.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 882.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period.

- Global Hand Sanitizer and Hand wash Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global CBD Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Touch Free Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- North America Hand Sanitizer Gel and Hand Soap Market

- Global Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

- Global Medical Hand Sanitizer Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Hand Sanitizer Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports