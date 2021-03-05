Hand Sanitizer Packets with Casino Logos

CANOGA PARK, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Wellness announces that their GERMS AWAY PLUS, with 80% ethyl alcohol, pharmacist formulated, individual single serving disposable hand sanitizer packets will now be offered to the CASINO industry with a GAMING THEME and a logo opportunity on the front panel along with the necessary ingredients panel, MADE IN AMERICA, and the AMERICAN FLAG on the reverse.

According to the CDC, 'if soap and water are not available, consumers should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol."

Germs Away Plus Hand Sanitizer Packets Casino Theme Logos Available

The SAVVY WELLNESS team, led by Dr. Earl Mindell (Internationally recognized expert and author of 64 books in the health and wellness field) have developed GERMS AWAY PLUS to be the first PHARMACIST FORMULATED single serving disposable hand sanitizer packets.

His proprietary blend consists of:

80% Ethyl Alcohol--a more potent antiseptic than the leading brands

Aloe Vera--- Heals and softens your hands

Tea Tree Oil---Natures Hand Sanitizer has Anti-Fungal and Anti-Viral properties

Cassia Bark Oil--Therapeutically softens hands

Lavender Oil--Pleasant Aroma

Lemon Peel Oil--Pleasant Aroma

GERMS AWAY PLUS is the next generation of hand sanitizers that delivers the most effective approach for today's needs.

