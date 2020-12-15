Hand Sanitizers Market Size USD 4362.9 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hand Sanitizer Market is Segmented by Product Type (Foam, Soap, Gel, Spray, Others), by Application (Individuals, Education, Office Buildings, Health Care, Food Handling, Hotel, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Cleaning Agents Category.

The global Hand Sanitizer market size is projected to reach USD 4362.9 Million by 2026, from USD 3312 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of hand sanitizer market size are the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, improvement in living standards, rise in health expenditure, increased awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organizations such as WHO, FDA, and others towards the need for sanitation.

Hand sanitizers are mainly classified into the following types: gel, foam, soap, etc. The gel is the most widely used type, which takes up about 57.8% of the total sales in 2019.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HAND SANITIZER MARKET SIZE

Increasing awareness about hand hygiene is expected to increase the growth of the hand sanitizer market size. Hand hygiene forms the most important element of personal care, and there is a sharp rise in awareness about hand hygiene increasing among the younger population. Also, the Government encourages the use of hand-care items to raise awareness.

Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to fuel the growth of the hand sanitizer market size.

The growing influence of social media and online ads has introduced people to recent trends in personal care and hygiene, which are also accelerating the use of Hand Sanitizer. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the hand sanitizer market size. These ads often allow people to be exposed to knowledge about clean and safe lifestyles.

Hand sanitizers come across as a helpful commodity for customers in a number of ways. The degree to which it is simple to use and compact has made the product popular with customers. Studies have also shown that this product minimizes the risk of gastrointestinal and respiratory infections among customers. In addition, Hand Sanitizer often contains ingredients that help reduce the skin's dryness and inflammation compared to hand washing. These factors are expected to further propel the growth of hand sanitizer market size.

HAND SANITIZERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America dominates the global market for Hand Sanitizer due to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. Wider availability of goods with increased penetration of online and offline channels drives the growth of the North American hand sanitizer market size. With a larger number of market players, this area experiences the highest penetration of various types of Hand Sanitizer such as gel-based, foam-based, spray-based, and wipes.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth of Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rise in health and wellness awareness among the population. Moreover, an improvement in living conditions and an increase in disposable income are expected to fuel the Asian-Pacific hand sanitizer market size.

By Region

North America ,

, Europe ,

, Asia-Pacific ,

, South America ,

, Middle East & Africa .

HAND SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Foam

Soap

Gel

Other (Spray etc.)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Individuals

Industrial

Education

Office Buildings

Health Care

Food Handling

Hotel

Other.

Key Companies:

Procter & Gamble (US)

Unilever (UK)

3M (US)

(US) Henkel (Germany)

Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Reckitt Benckiser (UK)

L'Occitane ( France )

) Medline Industries (US)

Amway (US)

Lion Corporation ( Japan )

) Vi-Jon (US)

GOJO Industries (US)

Ecolab (US)

Longrich (China)

Kami (China)

Lvsan Chemistry (China)

Bluemoon (China)

Shanghai Jahwa (China)

Walch (China)

Likang (China)

SOURCE Valuates Reports