Hand Sanitizing Is Going Smart This Summer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreea North America announced today the launch of Astreea Smart, the intelligent hand sanitizing system. This technological innovation, from the makers of the world's most popular pedal dispenser, provides new unparalleled visibility and control to sanitizer program managers.

Astreea Smart combines our renown pedal dispenser, premium gel sanitizer, and powerful monitoring technology into the most advanced sanitizer system in the world. Astreea Smart, the intelligent hand sanitizing system Astreea Smart is a revolutionary sensor system that monitors sanitizer consumption in each dispenser and sends updates via cellular network. Whenever any unit is low, an alert appears on a web dashboard and users are notified via SMS and email.

Astreea Smart is a revolutionary sensor system that monitors sanitizer consumption in each dispenser and sends updates via cellular network. Whenever any unit is low, an alert appears on a web dashboard and users are notified via SMS and email. The dashboard also features a map view, displaying the location and sanitizer level of each unit.

"We know the general public will continue to expect businesses, schools, and organizations to offer a hand sanitizing option, so now it's really about helping managers optimize their dispenser and sanitizer operation," said Astreea North America COO, Tod Ellington. "We created Astreea Smart to ensure dispensers stay filled while simultaneously reducing the time commitment and costs associated with these programs."

Astreea Smart Features and Benefits

1. Labor Savings: Staff are directed only to the dispensers that need refilling. No more "making the rounds."

2. Better Customer Experience: Less chance of a customer or employee encountering an empty dispenser.

3. Reduced Waste: Refillable and recyclable reservoirs mean no plastic or sanitizer waste.

4. Energy Efficient: Sensor batteries last up to 5 years. The dispenser itself is pedal activated.

5. Cellular Connectivity: Ready out-of-the-box, with extended signal range, and no wi-fi security risk.

6. Critical Analytics: View trends and make better sanitizer purchasing and allocation decisions.

7. Flexible Financing: Easily rolled into Astreea's all-inclusive subscription program.

Powerful IoT Functionality

The user-friendly dashboard puts companies and organizations in command of their entire hand sanitizer program. Managers can view usage data for each dispenser and adjust refill points accordingly. Insightful trends are shown by dispenser, group, or the entire network, and dispensers can be added, moved, or deleted with just a few clicks.

Easy Installation

People love the sleek silhouette of Astreea dispensers, so the Smart module was designed to be completely unobtrusive. The self-contained unit fits neatly inside dispensers and is easily retrofitted into previously purchased stands.

Sanitizer as a Service

The all-in-one Astreea+ subscription option makes hand sanitizer programs that much easier and less time consuming to manage. This unique offering combines dispensers, Astreea Smart modules, monitoring, and premium gel sanitizer into one low monthly payment with little or no upfront investment.

Presale on Now

Astreea Smart arrives this July. For more information or preorders, visit astreeasmart.com or contact [email protected].

About Astreea

Astreea creates innovative products and services that solve common challenges related to hand sanitizing programs. Engineered by a leading European aerospace manufacturer, Astreea's renown pedal hand sanitizer dispensers are truly unique, as they are mechanically operated and require no assembly, batteries, or maintenance. Astreea is distributed across North America exclusively by Astreea North America, LLC.

PRESS CONTACT

Jason Liburdi

Astreea North America

[email protected]

800.759.9913

Related Links

https://astreeasmart.com

https://shop.astreea.com

SOURCE Astreea North America LLC

Related Links

http://astreeasmart.com

