Hand to Hold® Launches Annual NICU Graduate Then and Now Photo Contest to Celebrate NICU Babies and Their Milestones

Kimberly-Clark's U.S. Huggies® brand is proud to serve as the national sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand to Hold, a national nonprofit that provides early intervention mental health support for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) parents before, during, and after the NICU, has announced the launch of its 2026 NICU Grad Then and Now Photo Contest. Honoring NICU graduates, the contest brings together NICU families from across the country to raise funds to ensure critical NICU support services remain free to all families.

Hand to Hold's Then and Now Photo Contest Celebrates NICU Babies and Their Milestones

Thousands of families across the U.S. experience the trauma of a NICU stay, and nearly one in ten infants born in the U.S. is admitted to a NICU. While the duration of these stays varies from a few days to many months, every NICU experience is life-changing.

"In the NICU, milestones that others take for granted become deeply meaningful," said Katrina Moline, Executive Director of Hand to Hold. "This contest recognizes the resilience behind each graduation and underscores our commitment to supporting families—including those facing loss."

The annual NICU Grad Then and Now Photo Contest was launched in 2023 by Hand to Hold® with support from presenting sponsor Huggies®. Huggies® has been a sponsor of Hand to Hold for over 10 years, helping to remove barriers for thousands of NICU families each year and expand access to the many free resources Hand to Hold offers to NICU parents and loved ones, including comprehensive, early-intervention mental health support. In 2025, Hand to Hold provided nearly 90,000 sessions of virtual and in-person support to families across the country.

Contest participants who raise $50 or more will be featured in the 2026 NICU Grad Then and Now yearbook with their "class photos." Printed yearbooks will be for sale for $25, and the digital yearbook will be available for free. Additional space for advertising or to honor loved ones will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the contest help ensure support remains free and accessible to NICU families.

The contest opens at 9:00 a.m. (CST) on May 11, 2026, and closes on May 15, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. (CST). The contest is free to enter and open to all NICU graduates of any age in the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more about the contest, including prizes and entry categories, and cast your vote for your favorite NICU graduate here.

Hand to Hold

Hand to Hold is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides early intervention mental health support, educational resources, and community before, during, and after a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) stay. Hand to Hold provides support to parents at no cost to families, and all support is designed with the emotional, physical, and social needs of the NICU parent in mind. The mental health support staff is composed of NICU-graduate and bereaved parents with specialized training. For more information, visit HandToHold.org.

Huggies ® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diaper and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

Media Contacts: Lauren Brown

[email protected]

(512) 344-2601

SOURCE Hand to Hold